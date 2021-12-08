“We just keep pushing, never give up” – Lewis Hamilton pays a heartfelt tribute to Mercedes ahead of his biggest race in Abu Dhabi

“We just keep pushing, never give up” – Lewis Hamilton has spoken up on the passion and desire shown by Mercedes during the penultimate race in Saudi Arabia.

Mercedes won arguably the most shambolic race in the sport’s seven-decade-long history, a race which saw multiple red flags, multiple time penalties to Max Verstappen… and headphones banging by Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff.

Toto Wolff – 1

Headphones – 0pic.twitter.com/igiIf1zqyg — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) December 5, 2021

Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag, while Valtteri Bottas sneaked in the final podium place by overtaking Esteban Ocon right at the very end. This makes Hamilton proud of Mercedes, as they look to win the title for the eighth consecutive time in Abu Dhabi.

“We approached it with a cool head, as a team, and I think the key for us was just staying calm.

“It was clear that others around us were willing to take it to all sorts of levels in order to overtake, so I just tried to keep it on the track and stay out of trouble, which meant avoiding incidents if I could, and I’m really, really grateful that I still had a wing at the end.

“And then I just took a lot of risk at the end with the bit of damage that I had to get that extra point, as we continue to fight, no matter what we’ve experienced as a team, and I think probably all of us, no matter what we face, we just keep pushing, never give up, and I think that’s been the mentality of our team.

“I think I’ve seen a passion and excitement within my team that, I think, in 10 years I don’t think I’ve seen that, which is amazing.”

