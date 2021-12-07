“I don’t think people realize how good Max Verstappen has been”: Christian Horner explains why the Red Bull ace deserves to win the 2021 World Championship for taking the title fight till end of wire despite “not the best car” with him

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insists that no one deserves to win the 2021 title more than Max Verstappen.

In the recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Christian Horner spoke about how impressed he’s been with Max Verstappen this season. The Dutchman has been a hot prospect in F1 ever since his debut in 2015, but he’s risen up to the biggest possible challenge this year.

The Red Bull driver is currently leading the Driver’s Championship with just one race to go. Despite having the same number of points as Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen holds the edge because he has more race wins than the Mercedes driver.

Where to start? We finished 2nd, after an eventful race and a lot of things happened that I don’t fully agree with. I went for it on track and gave it my all. Thanks to all fans, for supporting me and voting me Driver Of The Day! On to Abu Dhabi #KeepPushing 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/5kV8083ebd — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 5, 2021

With just one race left in 2021, Horner says he is very proud of the entire Red Bull team. They have pushed Mercedes to the very edge in an era dominated by the latter. He also said that no one deserves the title more than Verstappen.

“If there’s a driver who deserves to win this title, it’s Max Verstappen,” said Horner. Mercedes have had the better car. Max has just driven outstandingly.”

Red Bull hasn’t had the better car all year, says Horner

Horner went on to say that Mercedes had the better car for the majority of 2021. He called their straight-line speed ‘un-raceable’ and admitted that it’s been very frustrating for Max in the last 3-4 races.

He also pointed out the difference between Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas and then compared that to Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The former drivers have been much closer to each other, which according to Horner, shows that Max has ‘over-performed’ in his Red Bull car.

DRIVER STANDINGS For the first time since 1974, our top two go into the finale TIED on points 🤯#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aWnshxNyT7 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 5, 2021

“Look how close Valtteri has been to Lewis.” he continued. “Max has been head and shoulder, the driver of the year. He deserves to win. The way he has driven and the way he has conducted himself”.

“I don’t think people realize what Max is doing in that car. We haven’t had the best car all year. He has lifted us and deserves all the credit.”

Going to Abu Dhabi with all guns blazing

Max Verstappen dominated the Abu Dhabi GP in 2020. This led to many people wondering if we would see more of the same next week. Horner, on the other hand, is not very optimistic.

He suggests that the changes in track layout would take all the advantages away from the Milton-Keynes based team. The circuit is now likely to suit Mercedes and their ‘un-raceable’ straight-line speed.

Still, the Red Bull promised that they would give it their everything in the season’s last race. “We just have to finish ahead of Lewis one more time.” he said.

“The team will give it their absolute everything. If we don’t win on Sunday, it’s not going to be due to lack of trying.” he concluded.

