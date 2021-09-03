“We love the fact that they are spending time on these things”– Mercedes on Red Bull’s query over their power unit

“We love the fact that they are spending time on these things”– Mercedes is loving the fact that Red Bull is focusing so much on their engine.

Mercedes and Red Bull are vying this year for the championship, and both parties are leaving no stone unturned to get better than each other.

Amidst this, Red Bull has lodged a query to the FIA relating to a potential ‘trick’ it believes Mercedes is pulling off with the sensors of its power unit that monitor the engine’s inlet plenum temperatures.

Meaning, Red Bull has asked the FIA whether Mercedes gaining an advantage from engine cooling. In response, Toto Wolff loves the fact that Red Bull is dedicating so much time to their engine.

“We love the fact that they are spending time on these things and researching and we welcome very much any intuitive that they wish to do and then look at it,” Wolff told Sky.

“If that is a distraction for the other teams than that is good.”

It the nature of technical clarifications

Meanwhile, Christian Horner talked about the query his team has lodged against Mercedes and says it is the usual clarifications all the teams apply.

“Well I think, as is the nature with all technical clarifications, they go continually between all the teams. Those classifications are usually to ascertain if something is, in the eyes of the governing body, acceptable as a solution. Of course, if it is you follow suit.”

“But we’ve had numerous of those this year with our car and I think it’s something not unique to Red Bull and this topic certainly isn’t unique to Red Bull.”

“That dialogue between the engineers, within their forums, within the technical working groups, is an ongoing process. So I’m sure it doesn’t come as any surprise.”