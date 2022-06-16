F1

“For us, only performance counts” – Helmut Marko says Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were given enough chances at Red Bull

"For us, only performance counts" - Helmut Marko says Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were given enough chances in Red Bull
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Daniel Ricciardo comforting Lewis Hamilton after a heartbreak"- Watch McLaren star console seven-time World Champion after 2021's controversial Abu Dhabi GOP
Next Article
"Luka Doncic wants to be Pele, Boban wants to be Cristiano Ronaldo!": When the Dallas Maverick stars gushed about their favorite football players 
F1 Latest News
"I’m so sorry I was rushin"– When Lewis Hamilton broke F1 fan's phone
“I’m so sorry I was rushin”– When Lewis Hamilton broke F1 fan’s phone

Lewis Hamilton once broke an F1 fan’s phone while the latter was lost in shooting…