“We Really Needed It”: Toto Wolff Was Busy Cleaning Up Max Verstappen’s $1.2 Billion Mess in Las Vegas

The 2023 Las Vegas GP was one of the most anticipated Formula 1 races in recent F1 history. The organizers spent a lot of money on making it a grand spectacle, but it also had its fair share of critics. Max Verstappen was one of them, taking digs at how F1 made a show out of the race in Vegas. Toto Wolff on the other hand, said nice things about the race that generated an economic impact of $1.2 billion, which helped the race’s reputation.

In the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, the last episode takes us to Las Vegas, moments before the lights went out. A woman approaches Wolff, and thanks him for saying nice things about the Las Vegas GP. “We really needed it,” she said.

Taking a shot at Verstappen, Wolff said that there were “too many naysayers”, who dismissed the event before it even started.

Presumably, the woman who thanked Wolff was one of the promoters of the Las Vegas GP. A world champion reacting negatively to a race before it even started is never good for the organizers, who invested more than $500 million. But Wolff, who was always skeptical about this criticism, did them a huge favor by saying positive things building up to the race.

Toto Wolff thought Las Vegas GP was “extraordinary”

F1 has become increasingly popular in the United States over the last few years. Drive to Survive, of course, played a huge role in that, and it led to the addition of two American races on the calendar. Miami and Las Vegas joined Austin, and every event is as spectacular as the last.

In a conversation with Motorsport, Wolff stated that he doesn’t see anything “negative” with having races in popular locations like Las Vegas. “A spectacular race, great audiences, a mega event, and some good racing at the front,” is what Wolff takes back from the inaugural Las Vegas GP.

Verstappen’s comments surely didn’t help the reputation of the race. A lot of people were quick to build an apprehension of sorts towards the event before it kicked off. But after the Grand Prix, even Verstappen admitted that racing around the Sin City was fun.