“We recognise the value and power of Formula E” – Champions Mercedes to quit Formula E after 2022

“We recognise the value and power of Formula E” – Champions Mercedes-Benz have decided to leave the sport after competing for glory next season.

Mercedes have shocked the automobile racing world by announcing to quit Formula E after the 2022 season. This after successfully winning the title in the 2021 season, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries forming an impeccable partnership.

The reason understood for this is the Mercedes-Benz company looking to go-all electric in countries where regulations allow. And for this, they need to compromise with the resources for the racing team.

Mercedes-Benz will conclude its involvement in the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team at the end of Season 8 and refocus resource for electric-only vehicle development. More Details: https://t.co/ENYEKTOiTF pic.twitter.com/uwftIidCaS — Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (@MercedesEQFE) August 18, 2021

Official statements from Mercedes Formula E leadership

Ian James, Team Principal, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team had this to say: “We have been extremely fortunate to enjoy the support of Mercedes-Benz in building a class-leading Formula E operation over the past few seasons.

“I would like to thank the company for its trust and support in our journey so far – and all the way through to what we hope will be a successful conclusion to Season 8 with a strong championship challenge. Although Mercedes-Benz has decided to leave, we recognise the value and power of Formula E; therefore, we will be exploring the best options for the team to continue competing beyond Season 8.

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport & CEO, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team: “We entered Formula E with an open mind about the series and its innovative approach to motorsport. A lot of hard work went into building the team and making it competitive – and we have seen an incredible group of talented women and men deliver at the highest level.

“We can be proud of our achievements and especially the double world championship won last weekend in Berlin, which will stand as an historic milestone in the long motorsport history of Mercedes-Benz. We will be giving everything to make sure that we finish our Formula E adventure in style in Season 8.”

