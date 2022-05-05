“We searched for about five years for a property” : Inside Kimi Raikkonen’s $24 Million Swiss villa known as ‘Butterfly’

Let us look at Kimi Raikkonen’s Switzerland villa alongside all his properties scattered around the globe post F1 retirement.

Kimi Raikkonen is one of the beloved drivers in Formula One history. Hailing from Finland, the driver has had a dreamlike career in motorsport.

Starting out with Sauber and jumping quick to McLaren, experts knew he had something special. He won his only world championship with Ferrari in the year 2007

While competing in World Rallying Championship and NASCAR, he found a butterfly. What do you mean? I meant to say that while Raikkonen was away from F1, he purchased a villa and named it ‘Butterfly.’

Kimi Raikkonen’s James Bond royalty

Kimi Raikkonen purchased a villa in Baar which is located near Zurich back in 2009. The area of the house is about 3000 sq ft.

The former Alfa Romeo driver explained how he purchased this beautiful house. He said: “We searched for about five years for a property where we could build our own house.”

The Iceman added: “We then found Villa Butterfly which was ready for move-in and had a name too.”

Raikkonen spent over $24 million to live the James Bond-esque lifestyle in his Swiss villa. The house is nearby to his former teammate Sebastian Vettel’s which helps in keeping their bond stronger than ever.

Kimi Raikkonen at home with his helmet collection. pic.twitter.com/LGqFpgmrLl — Parc Fermé (@PFF1) January 6, 2018

Properties owned by Kimi Raikkonen

The Finnish international additionally owns a penthouse in Helsinki that he purchased in 2014. The 3 million euros intended for a renovation ended up in a mess. Raikkonen sued the company which was working on the house.

During the 2021 Hailstorm in Switzerland, the Swiss villa was damaged as well. Jokingly, Raikkonen asked his former team for a quick pit stop as the cars parked in the garage had some fixes to be done.

The former McLaren and Ferrari driver has properties in Porkkala, Dubai, and Phuket as well. Now retired, Kimi is definitely having a great time with his loved ones.