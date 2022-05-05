“This looks like a cross between Baku, Caesars Palace and Mexico”- Charles Leclerc hits 320 km/h in his F1-75 around Miami on the new F1 game

F1 released a video showing Charles Leclerc clocking a speed of 320 km/h in his F1-75 around Miami in the new Formula 1 game.

Ahead of the Miami GP this weekend, fans are wondering how fast cars can go around the circuit. It’s a newly constructed track, in downtown Miami that has been built around the world famous Hard Rock Stadium.

There are 19 turns in the circuit, with three DRS zones and one of the straights is 1.2 km long. But since cars haven’t taken to the track as of yet, it’s tough to correctly predict the top speed these drivers will reach.

🌴 #MiamiGP Hot Lap in #F122game 🎮 Wondering how it feels to push at 320 km/h down the streets of @f1miami? We’ve got you covered, courtesy of @Charles_Leclerc’s @scuderiaferrari 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/tmPDB7KZEp — EA SPORTS F1 (@Formula1game) May 5, 2022

F1 however, provided us with some insight as to what we can expect. On their newly launched game F1 22, cover star Leclerc took his Ferrari for a spin around the track. It’s a part of the early access of this game, that some people have got their hands on.

Leclerc took this opportunity to show fans around the Miami International Autodrome. The initial reactions of the public has been mixed. Some feel it’s a fast and exhilarating circuit, whereas others called it out for it’s lack of uniqueness.

F1 Twitter reacts to Charles Leclerc driving on the Miami GP circuit

Leclerc reached a top speed of 320 km/h, which gives us an idea about how fast the cars might go around the circuit. What we saw was in a game, so it won’t be a hundred percent accurate.

😮 this looks like a cross between Baku (a crazy tight sector), Caesars Palace (partially / fully within a car park) and Mexico (a ball sport stadium within the layout) to name a few similar layouts@F1 #F1 #F12022 #MiamiGP 🇺🇸🐬 — Alex Stanger (@alexstanger1993) May 5, 2022

The video however, gives us insight on the distance, average speed on the straights and corners respectively. Fans are eagerly waiting to get a better idea of how the cars will fare when drivers suit up for FP1 on Friday.

Teams will also be eager to know how well they can set their cars up for Qualifying and Race. It’s reported that cars having a superior straight line speed will have the upper hand in this circuit.

Leclerc goes into the Miami GP as Championship leader followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is second place. Ferrari are the leading the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Red Bull.

