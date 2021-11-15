“We should really consider it”– Ferrari boss urges to introduce radical reverse grid rule after seeing Lewis Hamilton cruising across whole grid in Sao Paulo GP

After watching Lewis Hamilton beating all, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto thinks F1 should introduce the reverse grid to the weekend races.

Lewis Hamilton astronomically defeated all the barriers coming in his way to winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. Seeing this, Mattia Binotto has asked F1 to introduce the reverse grid in Grand Prix weekends.

The reverse grid order is a radical idea by F1 to inject excitement into Grand Prix weekends by reversing the starting grid positions of the sprint races according to the championship order.

Meaning, if the reverse grid were present right now, Nikita Mazepin would have started the sprint race from pole and Max Verstappen from the last.

Been saying it for 10 years. Throw the fast guys to the back on a Saturday and revel in their fightback for a decent grid position. Now THAT was a Sprint. Chapeau @LewisHamilton. That was one hell of a drive. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 13, 2021

“I think it is [feasible], honestly because of so what happened with so many overtakes, so much fun,” Binotto said. “I think we should really consider it and that’s obviously for the sprint race format and having seen what happened, I think it’s not debatable.”

Even Charles Leclerc, after Saturday Sprint Race in Brazil, advocated for the rule change. He was amazed by Hamilton’s astronomical rise from P20 to p5 within 24 laps.

Also read: Carlos Sainz trashes suggestions of rift with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after the Brazilian Grand Prix

Ferrari call against F1 consensus

F1 initially thought of doing it, but it was later shelved. Even in 2022, where F1 plans to remodel the sprint races amidst its expansion. They have claimed that it’s still too radical.

F1’s Ross Brawn claims most of the F1 fans are against the inclusion of the reverse grid, as it would kill the ‘merit’. Moreover, not every race track is overtaking friendly, so it would only lead to bigger teams frustrated with a poor result with no fault of their own.

So, the reverse grid doesn’t have a future in F1 right now. Though, it could be tried in the circuits like Spa, Silverstone and Interlagos to elevate entertainment.

Also read: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy