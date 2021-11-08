F1

“The next Charles Leclerc?”: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy

The next Charles Leclerc?: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I know how to play basketball, and I’m pretty successful at it": Jayson Tatum responds to his teammate Marcus Smart after the Celtics guard's criticism of him and Jaylen Brown
Next Article
"The thought of trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons is beyond disturbing to me!": Kendrick Perkins shares his thoughts on the rumoured trade between Celtics and Sixers
F1 Latest News
The next Charles Leclerc?: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy
“The next Charles Leclerc?”: Ferrari sign one of the most promising young drivers in the world to their academy

Ferrari has secured the signing of 16-year-old double F4 Champion Ollie Bearman, who is one…