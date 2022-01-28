Miscellaneous

“We still have some negotiations in progress, on the sponsor side”– Alfa Romeo boss claims his team will be close to budget cap as they eye to boost their challenge in 2022

"We still have some negotiations in progress, on the sponsor side"– Alfa Romeo boss claims his team will be close to budget cap as they eye to boost their challenge in 2022
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Me being Alex Caruso on the greatest television starting 5 is blowin’ up my Twitter feed”: Ernie Johnson hilariously commends a graphic with him, Shaq, Charles Barkley and co
Next Article
"We got a wicket to the fielder that he had moved": When MS Dhoni's captaincy helped Lungi Ngidi dismiss Deepak Hooda