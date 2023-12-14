HomeSearch

“We Think He Learnt a Lot”: McLaren Certifies Oscar Piastri Achieving His 2023 Goals

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 14, 2023

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

McLaren took to their X account to share a video taken of Oscar Piastri in early 2023, where the 22-year-old revealed his goals for his rookie year in Formula 1. According to the team, they think the young Australian certainly achieved them.

For his rookie season, Piastri had only one goal in mind. In the video, he can be heard saying that he wants to “learn”. As McLaren shared the video for all the fans to see, they captioned it, “We think he learned a lot.”

The short clip of Piastri was complemented with a small montage of his best moments from the season. The clip included both his podium successes and that epic sprint race win in Qatar.

Piastri grabbed a total of 97 points in 2023 and finished ninth in the championship. Moreover, he also secured two fastest laps and led a lap of Grand Prix racing.

But more than the stats, it’s how quickly he challenged Lando Norris that speaks volumes about his talent. As a result of his impressive performances, Piastri secured a contract extension with McLaren. The Australian will now remain with the Woking-based outfit till the end of the 2026 season and will play a huge part in the team’s fortunes next year.

McLaren aim big in 2024

After a stunning recovery season this year, McLaren will expect to build on the solid foundations of the MCL60. For 2024, the goal is clear: get fast enough to challenge Red Bull from the get-go.

However, it’s easier said than done. According to some reliable reports, Red Bull will be presenting a revamped RB20 for 2024. While the teams have worked hard to catch the RB19 up, its successor is tipped to be faster.

Nevertheless, the consistency that the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have shown this year is going to be a real strength for them. This will come in handy especially if Sergio Perez suffers a dismal year like he did in 2023. While a championship charge may still be too far-fetched for McLaren, the team will hope to secure at least a win in 2024.

