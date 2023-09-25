Despite Signing Multi-Million Contract With McLaren, Oscar Piastri’s Mum Failed to Book an Immediate Flight to See McLaren Star’s First Success

Rookie driver Oscar Piastri, clinched his first podium result in Formula 1 after an electrifying race in Japan. Piastri’s chances of securing a podium finish were high after he managed to secure a front-row start for the Sunday race. But despite this special moment, his mother Nicole Piastri couldn’t see her son’s success live. She failed despite her best efforts to get a plane within the $750 budget.

This is surprising because it stands in stark contrast to the multimillion-dollar deal that Oscar Piastri recently signed with McLaren, securing his future in F1 until the 2026 F1 season at least.

Yet, the irony of the situation was not lost, as Nicole Piastri had to stay at home, unable to celebrate her son’s victory in person due to the unavailability of a reasonably priced flight.

Oscar Piastri’s mother wanted to travel to see the race

During an interview on the F1 Chequered Podcast, Oscar Piastri was questioned about whether his mother was able to attend the race. Piastri responded by saying that unfortunately, his mother was unable to be there in person due to the challenges posed by different time zones. However, he mentioned that she would have watched the race from home to support him.

Piastri, stated, “No she did not find tickets but if she did, she would have come.” in the podcast that took place after the Japanese GP.

Interestingly, Piastri himself admitted that his mother wouldn’t have coped well by being in the stands. Piastri drove a brilliant race, but still wasn’t fast enough to hold on to his P2 position from the start of the race. Nevertheless, his mother Nicole Piastri was very proud.

Nicole Piastri’s Viral Tweets

Oscar Piastri’s mother, Nicole Piastri, has been getting a lot of social media attention for her funny, candid comments about her son’s career over the course of the last few months.

After the announcement of her son’s contract extension with McLaren until 2026, she jokingly tweeted: “What!! So we’re doing this for 3 more years???!!” The tweet went viral, revealing a lighter side of Formula 1’s tough world.

In addition to her humorous commentary on Oscar’s career, Nicole Piastri also engages with the Formula 1 fan community in a relatable way. She recently tweeted to ask fans for help in finding flights that cost less than $750

Nicole’s tweets provide an uplifting perspective, reminding fans that while these drivers may be superstars on the track, they are sons and daughters to their families. Her funny and relevant tweets gained her a lot of followers on social media.