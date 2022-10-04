“That wouldn’t be me doing my $113,000 job!”: Lewis Hamilton’s assistant Angela Cullen refuses to let him carry his own bags

Angela Cullen, who is the assistant of Lewis Hamilton refuses to let the seven-time World Champion carry his own bags.

Hamilton and Cullen have a relationship that goes way back in time. She joined Hamilton’s camp as a physiotherapist of his but slowly got close to him. Today, they are very good friends and she is also the Mercedes driver’s own assistant.

Cullen is also a very avid and visible supporter of her friend. We see her follow the 37-year-old’s races very closely from the team garage week in and week out, and she travels all over the world with him.

A part of Cullen’s job is also to help Hamilton carry his bags around while away on race weekends. A few years ago, a video showed Hamilton using his scooter to zoom around the paddock whereas Cullen was seen struggling to keep up with him carrying all the bags. A lot of people criticized Hamilton for this as they felt it was insensitive on his part.

Cullen, however, defended her good friend by suggesting that she would never let Hamilton carry bags in the first place.

Angela Cullen carries everything Lewis Hamilton may possibly need

Other than being her friend, Cullen also sees Hamilton as her boss. This is why she insists that even if Hamilton offers to carry his own stuff, Cullen will not allow him to do so.

The New Zealander said that she carries everything Hamilton could possibly need over the course of the race weekend. She added that she loves her job, and would not allow anyone to stop her from doing it. Cullen reportedly gets paid $113,009 a year by the former McLaren driver.

“When my boss offers to carry, I won’t let him, because that would be me not doing my job!” the 48-year-old said. “In my grid bags I carry everything that could be possibly needed for a complete reset on the grid.

What does Hamilton need to carry along with him during races?

An F1 driver may need a lot of things with him over the course of a race weekend. Cullen makes sure that Hamilton has everything he might possibly need, but what does that include?

In an Instagram post, she revealed what all she carries for her boss. She has a spare helmet, baclava, extra gloves and even a radio in her bag! On top of that, Hamilton’s luggage includes different kinds of extra race kits and water bottles as well.

Cullen went on to talk about how Hamilton loves to listen to music before races, so there are earpieces in her bag. Another thing that’s very essential for Hamilton is having a medical kit next to him at all times.

A lot of times, Hamilton already has everything he needs in the Mercedes garage, so he doesn’t have to dig through his own stuff. Regardless, Cullen carries everything he may have a need for.