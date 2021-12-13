“We will reconsider our involvement in the sport”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko drops a bombshell comment about his team’s future in Formula 1

Helmut Marko said that Red Bull will consider leaving F1 if the regulations are not improved by the FIA stewards.

Max Verstappen went past Lewis Hamilton in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to win his first World Title on Sunday. However, in spite of being crowned as Champion, the FIA took over four hours to officially recognize him as one.

The ending of the race was controversial, to say the least. Verstappen had 5 lapped cars between himself and Lewis Hamilton in the penultimate lap of the race when all drivers were behind the safety car. Michael Masi, the FIA race director, then ordered the lapped cars to overtake the safety car.

The SC ended at the end of the 57th lap and Verstappen, who was on fresher tyres, comfortably went ahead of Hamilton to win the race. After the race, Mercedes lodged two separate protests about this incident but had them both rejected.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko was not happy with how the stewards handled the case. He criticized the amount of time the FIA took to make the decision.

Mercedes were bad losers, says the Red Bull chief

Marko says that Verstappen will remain World Champion, one way or the other. He accused the Mercedes team of being bad losers for lodging these protests and making objections.

After their protests were not upheld by race control, Mercedes announced that they intend to appeal the decision. They have until Thursday to do so.

“It is unworthy for the last race of the year. That a decision on the result is postponed for so long.” said Marko. “That speaks in favour of the attitude of what I believe to be a bad loser who makes such protests and objections. We do not care. We are now the moral winner, one way or another.”

The former F1 driver said that Red Bull may leave F1 altogether if there isn’t a change in these regulations.

“A new president is coming to F1, let him start with this”

Jean Todt will step down as FIA president at the end of 2021. Marko expects the new boss to start his term by working on these changes.

“We will reconsider our involvement in Formula 1 if there is no thought given to how we can improve the regulations.” said the Austrian. “The whole system needs to be reconsidered. The rules need to be simplified under the guise of ‘let’s race!'”

“After so many mistakes and questionable decisions have been made, there is certainly a great need for action,” Marko concluded. “A new president is coming, let him start with this.” the 78-year-old concluded.