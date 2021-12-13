F1

“We will reconsider our involvement in the sport”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko drops a bombshell comment about his team’s future in Formula 1

"We will reconsider our involvement in the sport": Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko drops a bombshell comment about his team's future in Formula 1
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"GP2 Engine to becoming the best Engine on the Grid": Honda departs from Formula 1 on a high note as the Team's Champion Manufacturer
Next Article
“Not Stephen Curry! Not LeBron James! Kevin Durant is the best player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nets MVP as he drops an incredible season-high 51 points vs Pistons
F1 Latest News
"He'll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull"- Christian Horner is grateful of Nicholas Latifi's contribution to Max Verstappen's championship win
“He’ll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull”- Christian Horner is grateful of Nicholas Latifi’s contribution to Max Verstappen’s championship win

Christian Horner guarantees Nicholas Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull after his crash helps…