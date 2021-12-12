“This is a new way of running the sport”: Former F1 Champion slams FIA Race Director Michael Masi for being inconsistent with his verdicts throughout the 2021 season

Damon Hills feels that F1 Race Director Michael Masi has been way too random with his decision making in 2021.

Michael Masi has been under fire all season for making decisions that many deemed to be controversial. The final race of the season wasn’t any different for the Australian race official.

With just 5 laps to go in the Abu Dhabi GP, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi hit the barriers and brought out the safety car. Max Verstappen who was 10 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton in 2nd place, decided to pit for soft tyres. As a result, the Red Bull driver lost a few places upon exiting the pits.

Initially, Masi declared that the lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake the safety car. However, with just two laps remaining, the race director decided to allow those cars to pass the safety car, putting Verstappen just behind Hamilton on fresher tyres.

On lap 58, the safety car entered the pits and racing resumed. The Red Bull on fresher softer tyres easily passed the W12 of Hamilton to earn Max Verstappen his first World Title.

Michael Masi has been very poor with his decision making, says Hill

After the race, 1996 F1 Champion Damon Hill shared his disappointment over how Masi handled the situation.

Hill suggested that a lot of people were not happy with how the season ended. He said that the inconsistent decisions made by the race official have become a new norm in the sport.

“A lot of not very happy people. And a lot of very happy people.” said the Briton.

“This is a new way of running the sport where the Race Director can make these ad hoc decisions. Its been a bit too ‘guess what I’m going to do now’ I think.” he added.

Williams driver George Russell also hit out at the verdict after the race. The future Mercedes driver called this result ‘unacceptable‘.

The Brackley based team have protested FIA’s decision to allow lapped cars to overtake the SC. The outcome of the protest is yet to be seen.

