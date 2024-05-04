mobile app bar

“Well Deserved”: Kevin Magnussen Takes Ownership as Crimes Against Lewis Hamilton Bite Back

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Well Deserved”: Kevin Magnussen Takes Ownership as Crimes Against Lewis Hamilton Bite Back

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Desperation seemed to creep into Kevin Magnussen during the Miami GP Sprint Race as the Danish racing ace collected two 10-second time penalties and one five-second penalty for his multiple incidents with Lewis Hamilton. The Haas driver exceeded track limits on various occasions in a bid to keep the seven-time world champion at bay. This also earned him a black-and-white flag for driving standards.

At one point, he returned to the track in an unsafe manner and made contact with the Briton’s W15 as a result. In the aftermath of the Sprint Race, however, Magnussen admitted that the penalties that were dished out by the Stewards were “well deserved”. 

Formula1.com quoted him as saying, “All the penalties were well deserved, no doubt about it but I had to play the game again. I was vulnerable with Lewis. I had to create the gap like in Jeddah with these crazy tactics, which I don’t like doing but I played the team game. Not the way I like to go racing at all.”

The #20 driver’s first infraction was cutting the chicane. In the laps afterwards, Magnussen was guilty of violating track limits on multiple occasions. The Danish driver then blamed his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, who did not drop back to help him defend from Lewis Hamilton with DRS.

Lewis Hamilton failed to score points despite passing Kevin Magnussen

Although Lewis Hamilton eventually did manage to pass Kevin Magnussen and cross the line in P8 during the sprint race, his post-race penalty resulted in him failing to score any points. The Briton received a drive-through penalty (converted into a 20-second time penalty post-race) for an earlier incident of speeding in the pitlane.

As a result, he dropped to 16th despite crossing the line in eighth. While neither Hamilton nor Magnussen scored any points, they did provide some entertainment for the fans. During one instance, Magnussen’s Haas made contact with Hamilton’s Mercedes, a collision that allowed Yuki Tsunoda to get past both of them.

Although Hamilton managed to get past the Japanese driver again to reach the final points-scoring position, his efforts went in vain after the stewards gave him the penalty. Because of the same, it was Tsunoda who scored the final point.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these