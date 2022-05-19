“Meet you downstairs at 8 am”: Michael Schumacher took a rookie to skydive during the Canadian Grand Prix

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher goes on a skydiving adventure with rookie Sam Bird before the Canadian Grand Prix

Sam Bird became a part of the Mercedes’ young drivers’ test and acted as a reserver driver in 2011. He would be the second fiddle against an emerging Nico Rosberg and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

He drove the Mercedes MGP W-01 at the Yas Marina Circuit right before the end of the 2010 season. Impressed with his skill, Mercedes gave a chance to this young driver.

He would not only be a part of a growing team but would also become great friends with his childhood hero Michael Schumacher. Bird recalls a particular adventure he had with the German during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Michael Schumacher skydiving plan

As the team would fly down to Montreal for the Grand Prix, Bird was expecting a track checking and strategy meeting with the team. Instead, he received an exciting call from Schumacher.

The German asked Bird about his plans for the next morning. Bird as an obedient student replied that they will probably be going on the track together.

“Change of plan. We’re going sky diving first thing, meet you downstairs at 8 am” an excited Schumacher replied. There was no possibility that Bird would decline the offer despite being terrified.

Skydiving experience with one of the greatest

Michael Schumacher was an experienced skydiver with his own chute, helmet, and equipment. Bird on the other hand had his first go at skydiving.

The seven-times world champion was laughing throughout the 12000 feet of plane journey as described by Bird. Talking about the experience, he added: “The first couple of seconds were indeed terrifying. I think I left my stomach on the plane. However, after that, it became the most exhilarating few minutes of my life.”

The Jaguar TCS racing driver felt truly blessed after this experience. In conclusion, he stated: I’m truly blessed to have done something so extreme and so cool with my childhood hero. He is a racing god, a sporting great, and more importantly a good friend.”