“We’re Similar”: Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Have at Least One Major Ground Not to Tussle Over

With Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon set to become teammates for Williams for 2025 and beyond, many in the paddock are speculating about the developing dynamic between the duo. Historically, rivalries within a team have a tendency to escalate in F1.

One of the biggest areas of concern between teammates can stem from driving styles. If two drivers don’t share a similar driving style, tensions within the team with respect to leading the car’s development can become a headache.

That said, as far as Albon and Sainz are concerned, this won’t be a problem for team principal, James Vowles. The duo caught up with F1 TV presenter, Lawrence Barretto before the start of the 2025 season and gave their thoughts on the FW47’s philosophy.

“I think we’re similar. I think we like the car in a similar way, for the most part,” explained Albon when asked if the duo had any difference in their preferences as to how the car was being set up in the simulator sessions.

But the British-Thai driver is still wary that their approaches might change as the season progresses. “Yeah, we’ll see. I still think there’s a bit of learning to do between our preferences,” he added.

His teammate, Sainz, also concurred with his statement but went on to add that on certain occasions what they want from the car has been different. But overall, in terms of the philosophy of the FW47’s concept, the two see eye-to-eye.

Why different driving styles can ruin a team’s progress?

Going into the 2025 season, Williams have made their intentions about the future clear: they want to fight for world championships sooner rather than later. While it might seem far-fetched as things stand, the Grove-based team will be optimistic about their chances for the long term, given Albon and Sainz’s recent admission.

For now, they need to maximize their current car’s potential. And one can understand why differing driving styles can be disastrous for a team after looking at last year’s Red Bull team. Four-time world champion, Max Verstappen has always liked a car with a sharper front-end. His 2024 teammate Sergio Perez, however, preferred the opposite.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has had a history of making cars that have suited the Dutchman’s style — which unsettled the #11 driver. In fact, Albon himself faced this issue when he was driving for the team between 2019 and 2020.

Perez’s performances dropped considerably owing to this, especially last season. Not only did the Guadalajara-born driver lose his seat as failed to adapt to the car, but his poor form also meant that the Bulls lost out on the Constructors’ title to McLaren in 2024.