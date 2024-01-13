Despite Having Roscoe for Over a Decade, Lewis Hamilton Hilariously Discloses He Is Allergic to Dogs

Roscoe is probably the most famous dog in the motorsport world and a special companion of Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes star’s bond with Roscoe is wholesome and is loved by all. Hamilton’s love for Roscoe, who he adopted in 2013 knows no bounds and the Mercedes driver is known to be a serious cynophile. Despite this, Hamilton recently shared that he is allergic to dogs.

The revelation has come in a recent video posted by the Mercedes AMG F1 team on their official YouTube channel. There, the Silver Arrows ace answered some questions that fans asked him. Interestingly while answering, numerous dogs who were rescued from the streets and had heartwarming stories accompanied by questions to Hamilton.

There, a fan asked the Mercedes driver about his summer and winter break schedule. Answering this, Hamilton said that he likes to go out with his friends on tours in the summer. Following this, he opened up about his winter story. He said, “I’m scruffy as hell during winter. I wear onesies, I have my hair out, it’s like zero Fs, literally. I’m actually allergic to dogs, funnily enough.”

Therefore, Hamilton being allergic to dogs despite having Roscoe for a decade is kind of hilarious, for sure. Notably, Hamilton’s story with Roscoe began when the seven-time world champion adopted the bulldog from a shelter that had a thousand more bulldogs.

Interestingly, along with Roscoe, Hamilton also adopted another dog, a British female bulldog named Coco later that year. Roscoe and Coco were head turners around the paddock until the 2020 F1 season.

Unfortunately, Coco passed away due to a heart attack in 2020 and in memory of her, Roscoe’s Instagram account still has her name mentioned as the username. The name of the Instagram account is @roscoelovescoco and it has almost a million followers on the platform.

Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe’s story

Roscoe often appears on the paddock along with Lewis Hamilton and is easily one of the most recognizable dogs around the world. Hamilton calls him his “best friend” and their bond has grown after the unfortunate passing of Coco.

They are regarded as inseparable and the British driver provides him with the best possible life. Such as giving him the most lavish life. Roscoe, who is a very pampered dog, loves Los Angeles as his favorite place to stay, and his father, Hamilton does everything to keep him there.

During a video with Marriott Bonvoy, the seven-time world champion explained how Roscoe often stays surrounded by other dogs and other kids while he is in this city in the United States. Admittedly, Roscoe Hamilton also needs to follow his father’s diet, which is being completely vegan.

Lewis Hamilton strictly follows a plant-based diet and also applies this diet to his pet. The Mercedes driver often shared about the positive impact the diet left on him as well as on Roscoe. On this, he said as per Vegan Kind, “His coat is much softer, his swollen paws have healed up, he is no longer limping with the pain of arthritis and his breathing has opened up. Super happy with the result and he is too.” All in all, Lewis and Roscoe Hamilton share the perfect father-son relationship.