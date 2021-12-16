F1

“We’ve just been very unlucky”: McLaren driver Lando Norris feels that his team deserved more from 2021 after a difficult end to the season

"We've just been very unlucky": McLaren driver Lando Norris feels that his team deserved more from 2021 after a difficult end to the season
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Anthony Davis, I haven't heard your name mentioned all year": Shaquille O'Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We've just been very unlucky": McLaren driver Lando Norris feels that his team deserved more from 2021 after a difficult end to the season
“We’ve just been very unlucky”: McLaren driver Lando Norris feels that his team deserved more from 2021 after a difficult end to the season

Lando Norris feels that his team was just unlucky with issues out of their control…