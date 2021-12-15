F1

“He will be better than Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher”: Former F1 driver tips Max Verstappen to become the greatest of all time

"He will be better than Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher": Former F1 driver tips Max Verstappen to become the greatest of all time
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving putting on his shoes again after seeing $6 million go missing!": NBA Reddit uncovers shocking amount of money Nets star and Ben Simmons have lost this season
Next Article
"I don't believe the results will change:" Former F1 Champion insists Michael Masi was correct with his lap decision at the Abu Dhabi GP
F1 Latest News
"I don't believe the results will change": Former F1 Champion insists Michael Masi was correct with his lap decision at the Abu Dhabi GP
“I don’t believe the results will change:” Former F1 Champion insists Michael Masi was correct with his lap decision at the Abu Dhabi GP

Mika Hakkinen believes F1 race director Michael Masi was correct with his decisions during the…