“We’ve won more races”– Christian Horner says Red Bull is a better team than Mercedes

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes that his side is a better team than Mercedes while citing 2021 data during an interview.

Red Bull and Mercedes are engaged in a tightly-knit competition. And, the difference between them in the constructors’ standings is only five points ahead of the last two races.

While the difference is marginal, Red Bull boss Christian Horner claims that his team has been better than their adversaries this year. He cites the most number of wins as data to back his claim.

“As a team, yes, I think we are,” claims Horner on Channel 4. “I think we’ve managed to put this challenge together, we’ve won more races so far.”

“We’ve had a bit of bad luck along the way, but who has put Mercedes in this position in the last seven years? They have never been in this position.”

“We are just enjoying the fight, the challenge, the competition. If we do manage to pull this off, or even one of [the championships] off, in Abu Dhabi that would, I think, probably be arguably our biggest achievement.”

Red Bull still believes

After it seemed like the drivers’ championship is now a formality to the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, Lewis Hamilton overturned the trends in a matter of two races. Now, Mercedes has an excellent momentum with them, but Horner still believes his team will win.

“I’m pleased to be going into the last two races ahead because we are in the knockout phase now. The circuit in Jeddah will be fascinating – we feel it’s like a high-speed Baku, so that could be interesting.

“I think what we were really encouraged about in Qatar was that the straight-line speed [of Mercedes] was line on line with our car. That’s encouraging for those final two races,” Horner concluded.

