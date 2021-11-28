F1

“We’ve won more races”– Christian Horner says Red Bull is a better team than Mercedes

"We’ve won more races"– Christian Horner says Red Bull is a better team than Mercedes
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"It has made a lot of progress"– Ferrari boss issues 2022 pace warning amidst this season progress
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We’ve won more races"– Christian Horner says Red Bull is a better team than Mercedes
“We’ve won more races”– Christian Horner says Red Bull is a better team than Mercedes

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes that his side is a better team than Mercedes…