Red Bull Could Lose $240 Million Ford Engine Partnership Over Foul Christian Horner Allegations

The much-anticipated upcoming partnership between Ford and Red Bull has hit a snag. With the Christian Horner allegations and the subsequent internal inquiry, the American manufacturer is wary of spoiling its image and wants to assess the situation thoroughly before moving forward. According to the recent reports by AP News, Ford is awaiting the results of the investigation before making any new moves.

Mark Rushbrook, Global Head of Ford Performance Motorsport, spoke on the company’s behalf. He claimed Ford has very high standards of behavior and integrity. Rushbrook added that they expect the same from their partners and wouldn’t settle for anything less. Speaking further, Rushbrook commented on Ford’s current position on their partnership with Red Bull. He insists on waiting to “see what truth comes out.” Until then, he believes it is too early to make a definitive statement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1754583963115425923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The deal between the two companies, officially registered as ‘Red Bull Ford,’ is currently under threat. Per The Racer, Ford confirmed the partnership to be an 8-year association. Covering 2023-2030, the partnership is worth around $30 million a year. Should the numbers be true, Red Bull could stand to lose out on as much as $240 million ($30 million for 8 years). Ford remains clear on not wanting to keep ties with an ‘unethical’ outfit.

Things would become even more problematic for Red Bull in 2026. With Ford’s departure, the team will not have an engine supplier for the season. Having no contingency in place, Red Bull heads into the season of regulation change solely dependent on their own engines. If the partnership fails, not only will they have to scramble to find an engine supplier for themselves, but also their sister team, V-CARB.

Christian Horner continues to hold his ground

Finding himself engrossed in the middle of a sensational controversy, Christian Horner refuses to accept the allegations against him. Horner asserts that he did nothing wrong and will comply with the investigation process. Earlier, there were talks about Horner not being a part of the RB20 launch event. However, the British engineer played a pivotal role in the event, owing to his role as the team’s principal. Similarly, experts and journalists suggest the unlikelihood of him being present at the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

However, Horner claims it is “business as normal” in the Red Bull camp, and he’ll be in Bahrain with his team. Amid rumors of him having to step away from his role, Horner remains positive he will retain the position. The 50-year-old has led the team since its inception and has a major influence on the people. He has been crucial in guiding the team to success. Nonetheless, should the findings of the investigation be against him, there might be no choice for him but to step down.