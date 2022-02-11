“What a day that was”– Mercedes reshares video when Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi met to have a legendary crossover

Mercedes revisits the time when Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi had an amazing fusion where each experience how to feel like the other.

Valentino Rossi and Lewis Hamilton are among the greatest of their respective motorsports. A few years ago, the two met when Hamilton tried a MotoGP bike. Whereas, once again, Rossi got to taste the speed of an F1 car.

The two seemed to have a great time together with the footage of Hamilton and Rossi first driving bikes. Then Rossi took onto W10 and drove it around while Hamilton was still on his bike.

The event was held with the collaboration of Monster Energy drink. Now, ahead of the 2022 season, Rossi is retired from MotoGP, and Hamilton is going into the 16th F1 season of his career. Mercedes posted this video on Twitter.

Reminiscing those days when two legendary motorsports figures shook hands.

Also read: Lance Stroll contradicts his teammate Sebastian Vettel and sides with Lewis Hamilton to blame Michael Masi for Abu Dhabi controversy

Valentino Rossi: the F1 driver we never got

The Doctor with Mercedes was not his first appearance in F1. The Italian earlier had driven a Ferrari F1 car with Michael Schumacher. At that time, Ferrari was immensely impressed with him.

They even planned his entry into F1 via Sauber back in 2004. But he preferred to remain in MotoGP. Even though his mother also wanted him to go to F1, Rossi had several question marks, which prevented him from getting in F1.

“For F1, I had a plan, but it was not straight with Ferrari,” said Rossi, “It started with a small team, trying to make some experience, and after if I am fast enough, I’d arrive at Ferrari. But I had a lot of question marks.”

“I also had a lot of pressure from my side. ‘Go with the car’, ‘go with Ferrari’ because it’s something big. Everybody when I tried to explain and try to ask for help for my decision, they say to me ‘no, no, you have to go to F1’. Also, my mother, for example.”

“I think I have to decide myself, and in my heart, I think I have to stay with MotoGP.”

Also read: Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen should take an year off to heal the wounds of rivalry