“What a difference a year makes”- F1 trolls Red Bull following the latter’s reveal of its new F1 car for the 2022 season

F1 instantly reposted the new Red Bull car and the caption read a bit sarcastic as there are no crucial changes in the livery.

As scheduled, Red Bull revealed its new car for the 2022 season with an enthusiastic caption. The Milton-Keynes based team became the first front-running team to reveal their car.

The new show car reveal was joined by the team principal Christian Horner, drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. However, the car does not seem to have many differences in comparison to their previous cars.

The fans had been waiting for the reveal. It turned out disappointing for the fans who had been keen on wanting to spot differences and look for hidden secrets. The only major difference is the centre stage positioning of the new title sponsor Oracle.

F1’s social media handle grabbed the opportunity to post the picture of Red Bull’s 2021 challenger along with the new car with a cheeky caption saying, “What a difference a year makes?”

Mercedes finds the new Red Bull interesting

Not just F1, many fans on social media have made a meme out of Red Bull’s car reveal. Many fans voiced their disappointment through spot-on sarcasm with one user saying, “it’s the same picture.”

Red Bull’s rival team, Mercedes, also took the opportunity to post their reaction on their social media handle.

Furthermore, Horner said that the team’s motivation is sky-high for the 2022 season following the new technical regulations. “I think 2021 will go down in history as one of the all-time great years,” Horner said at the launch of Red Bull’s new car, the RB18.

“I mean, I can’t remember a year like that in Formula 1, where it was so close between the two drivers from the very first race to the very last.”

“Our challenge is now to build on that. Now we have that number 1 on the car. Our challenge is to keep it on the car. Defend that title with Max, which, with a brand new set of regulations, is going to be incredibly difficult.”

“We’ve got massive competition out there, but motivation is sky high, and we’re riding on the crest of a wave from last year.”

