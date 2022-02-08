“They can’t do anything”– Max Verstappen says he is unaffected with the FIA investigation over Abu Dhabi GP controversies

Max Verstappen says he isn’t affected by the ongoing investigation regarding the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix events, which infuriated Mercedes.

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen won the championship last year. However, the circumstances in which he took away the trophy were controversial.

Mercedes were outraged by the rulings of the FIA. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton went AWOL from social media. Thus, it pressured the new FIA president Ben Suleyman to promise an investigation on the night’s events in Abu Dhabi.

However, Verstappen isn’t worried about the rulings of the investigation. He believes that they can’t strip them from the championship in the end.

“Yeah, but they can’t do anything,” Verstappen told UK newspaper The Guardian when asked for his thoughts about the investigation. “Not at all. I had an outstanding season and I think I really deserved it.”

“I have been really unlucky as well. People always remember the last race but, if you look at the whole season, the championship should have been decided way earlier.”

Max Verstappen got no sympathy for Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen was asked what if the roles were reversed between the two drivers. The Dutchman replied the case would have been different as he had never won the championship before.

Max Verstappen – Lewis Hamilton

“For me, it’s difficult to picture myself in that situation, because I’m not a seven-time World Champion,” he mused. “If I was already a seven-time World Champion, it hurts a bit less than when I am fighting for my first, leading all the way, controlling it all the way, and then losing it on the last lap.”

“That would be way more painful than already having seven in the bag. Just look back on the seven you have. I don’t think it’s so bad, is it?”

