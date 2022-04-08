“What are you doing man?”– Max Verstappen impersonates Sergio Perez in front of media

Max Verstappen imitates Sergio Perez’s talking style and even copies how his Mexican teammate talks on the radio with the team.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have become a really harmonious partnership. Even off the track, they have managed to keep a cordial relationship.

This year, the two are vying to win the championship for Red Bull, as they have a solid car, and so far, they are the favourite to win the title. For that, they would need to have a thumping win in Australia.

Now, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix race, Verstappen was asked to impersonate Perez. And the Dutchman does a perfect job in acting how his teammate talks.

“My name is Checo Perez,” Verstappen in a fabricated Mexican accent. “I am Max Verstappen’s teammate. Hey man, come annn, what are you doing man.” the Dutchman further imitates Perez.

Also read: Max Verstappen thinks Ferrari are strong but remains confident that Red Bull will take the fight to the top

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to vie Ferrari

In the last race in Saudi Arabia, Ferrari had an intense battle with Red Bull. While Verstappen managed to beat Charles Leclerc, Perez slipped from the pole position to P4.

Though, it was a bit of bad luck that struck the Mexican. He was called in to change tyres right before the yellow flags were raised because of Nicholas Latifi’s crash.

That made him fall behind in places, while Ferrari drivers took this opportunity to change their tyres. Carlos Sainz had a narrow escape. While the Spaniard was coming out of the pit, Perez overtook him.

But under the yellow flag, the driver behind can’t be on an offence, and since Sainz was already out of the pit, Perez couldn’t;t have done that. Hence, the pole-sitter for Jeddah had to give his position back.

But now, the Australian GP stands as a vital point for Red Bull. Due to technical errors, Red Bull scored a blank in the first race. Thus, it made them lag against Ferrari by considerable points.

Thus, a double podium, including a win, would be essential for the Milton-Keynes-based team to regain their foot in the competition.

Also read: Ex-Red Bull driver reveals why they are so successful in F1