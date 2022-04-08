F1

“What are you doing man?”– Max Verstappen impersonates Sergio Perez in front of media

"What are you doing man?"– Max Verstappen impersonates Sergio Perez in front of media
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Sai Sudharsan cricketer: Why are Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?
Next Article
“Russell Westbrook is missing from the 2010s All-Decade Team”: Blazers legend, Terry Porter, disagrees with the ‘snubbing’ of the Lakers superstar
F1 Latest News
"Sitting in the hospital the whole evening" - Max Verstappen speaks out on the British GP incident with Lewis Hamilton making him a stronger driver
“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening” – Max Verstappen speaks out on the British GP incident with Lewis Hamilton making him a stronger driver

“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening” – Max Verstappen has listed down his highlight…