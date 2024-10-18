What Changes Has Red Bull Made to Its Car Following ‘Bib Trick’ Cheating Allegations?

With Red Bull’s 2024 season disintegrating in the last couple of race weekends, the Milton Keynes-based outfit is trying to claw back performance against McLaren. Amid this, and before the US GP, it was reported that an unnamed F1 team had been found to be using a ride-height exploit. Red Bull revealed that it was indeed them — using a ride-height adjustment tool in the “bib” or T-tray area located right beneath the floor of the car.

However, the team explained that any driver or engineer inputs cannot exploit the system once the car is assembled and in parc ferme. Further, the Bulls have revealed that they have been in constant communication with the FIA to figure out a solution going forward.

Max Verstappen did not think the bib situation was about Red Bull “For us it was a simple tool when the parts weren’t on the car. It was easy to adjust the car, but once the car was assembled, you couldn’t touch it anymore. For us it doesn’t change anything.” “When I read it, I… pic.twitter.com/K2IRvMiXLc — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) October 17, 2024

That said, Red Bull have still stuck to their plan of bringing upgrades to the US GP in a bid to bridge the deficit to championship leaders, McLaren. As per the FIA documents, the team has brought two major upgrades — one being a performance upgrade around the floor area and the other to make cooling more efficient.

As it turns out, however, these upgrades are not a result of the FIA’s interference with Red Bull’s “bib” exploit. Rather, these were planned upgrades for the track. A revised rear-floor design aims to increase airflow and improve balance. A new side-pod layout will help cool the RB20 more efficiently.

Max Verstappen’s title rival, Lando Norris believes that this ride-height exploit might have ended up helping the Dutchman in his bid to defend his world title from Norris. Sky Sports F1 quoted him as saying,

“Maybe at certain qualifying sessions, when it has been split by hundredths or thousandths, you might say, ‘OK, maybe this has helped in this direction or that direction.”

Nevertheless, Norris still has the fastest package in the field with McLaren’s MCL38 setting the benchmark for the past few months. As for other teams like Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes, they are only playing catch-up.

What upgrades have teams brought to the 2024 US GP?

The race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) sees eight out of the ten F1 teams bring upgrades with only six races remaining this season. Alongside Red Bull, McLaren has brought seven updates to the MCL38. These focus on the front wing, rear corners, and front suspension of the car.

Moving on, Mercedes has brought three performance upgrades on the W15 and three upgrades to aid cooling and airflow conditioning. The majority of the performance upgrades focus on the front wing and front suspension for the Brackley-based team.

Aston Martin have turned up to Texas with a revised diffuser, floor, engine cover, and front wing — all focused on increasing the performance of the AMR24. On the other hand, Haas has brought a reworked engine cover and cooling louvers for COTA specifically. This is in addition to an upgraded floor and side pods for added performance.

Sauber has a fully rejigged front and rear suspension, front wing, and rear corner on their car. RB has brought only one upgrade with a new floor body and Liam Lawson makes his full-time F1 debut. Alpine have brought a brand new rear wing, engine cover, and floor components to aid their battle for P8 in the Constructors’ championship.

Williams and Ferrari are the only two teams this weekend who have come to Austin without any upgrades.