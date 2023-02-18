Fred Vasseur Is Seeking Learnings From Jean Todt to Rejuvenate Michael Schumacher Era at Ferrari

Fred Vasseur has taken over the baton of team principal from Mattia Binotto at the Ferrari F1 team to bring the glory of championships back to the Maranello squad.

Vasseur is the fifth team boss who has been given this responsibility ever since the team crowned its last championship to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

In the 2000s, Todt had led the Scuderia to extreme heights with Michael Schumacher in the cockpit making the Ferrari an unbeatable team.

The same is expected out of Vasseur as the 2023 season nears its start with the inaugural race set to be held on 5th March at the Bahrain International circuit.

Therefore, the new team boss wants to take tips and learnings from Todt about the Michael Schumacher era as he heads into his new role.

“Jean’s experience is bigger” – Fred Vasseur

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vasseur revealed that he has been in contact with Todt for sure. He hopes that he will have the time to discuss his role at Ferrari with him.

Vasseur also admitted that comparing the two eras is absolutely difficult but regardless of that Todt’s experience with the Italian camp is huge.

Therefore, he believes that it would be a huge opportunity for him to understand what are Todt’s thoughts and feedbacks.

Todt has always been Schumacher’s closest confidante ever since his days in Ferrari. Even now, when Schumacher is under extreme medical care following his tragic skiing accident in 2013, Todt gives updates on Schumacher’s condition to the public.

🗞 Fred Vasseur about having to convince Carlos that there would be no favoured treatment towards Charles: "I didn't need to because I think Carlos trusts me and I trust Carlos. We have also had a long collaboration in the past, I tried to get him to Renault a couple of years -"

Fred Vasseur does not have favourites in the team

Ever since the announcement of Vasseur joining the Italian camp, there have been speculations that the Frenchman will favour Charles Leclerc over Carlos Sainz.

This comes as Vasseur shares a close relationship with Leclerc and has been an integral part of the Monegasque’s career right from when he was at Sauber.

However, the new team boss has clarified that he will not be playing favourites and both Leclerc and Sainz will be treated equally by the team.

Furthermore, Ferrari had come close to winning their long-awaited championship title in the 2022 season but strategic blunders and problems with reliability saw the team fail.

Looking back on the performance of the last season, Vasseur said that Ferrari has the level of performance that is required.

On Binotto receiving heavy criticism over his handling of the team, Vasseur said that it is always difficult to get a closer picture of things from the outside and even tiny details can make a huge difference.

