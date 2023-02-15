What Does Lewis Hamilton Think About Mercedes Going Black?

Mercedes shocked the entire Formula 1 fraternity when it returned to its 2020-2021 livery scheme for the W14. After returning to Silver last year, it was unlikely that the Brackley-based team would return to black, as adopting the latter was a solidarity stand for the Black Lives Matter movement.

But considering it served no objective beyond that, and the movement dwindled after David Chauvin, the killer of George Floyd, got convicted for the brutal murder, Mercedes opted to go for the silver livery in 2022.

Hamilton had no problem with it and was proud of his team for endorsing racial equality for two years. But in 2023, the W14 once again made the Silver Arrows black. But it’s not for racial justice.

This time, the Mercedes W14 was released in all black because of weight saving. The whole car appeared black, and many carbon components were unpainted.

What does Lewis Hamilton think of the Mercedes adopting black

After the livery reveal, Hamilton was asked about his car appearing in all black. Though it wasn’t about racial equality, Hamilton was asked how the initial black livery symbolism brought the dialogue between the team.

“Going black was a huge step for Mercedes,” said Hamilton to SkySports. “Just acknowledging the social issues and our commitment to making change not only within our team but also within our sport. Then we started igniting as a team which was focused on supporting organizations and push for change.”

Hamilton then talked about how Mercedes was helping young girls in STEM subjects so that more gender equality within the sport was introduced. He then talked about how Mercedes helped him in Mission44, his campaign to add racial diversity in motorsport.

Most diverse car launch ever

Hamilton then endorses Mercedes’s implementation to attain racial justice within their own realm. He claims that in his 16-year-long F1 career, the 2023 livery release by Mercedes has been the most diverse.

Thus, directing at how the Silver Arrows have brought people from the disadvantaged population into key Formula 1 positions. That’s what Hamilton believes in achieving in his initial steps to larger racial diversity in F1.

He has accepted that before asking for more black drivers, there should be people at several other important job profiles within the sport. Then only the change towards having more black F1 drivers would seem achievable.

He claims that with Mercedes, this has only been possible with him having difficult discussions over the years. He also reveals that Mercedes is constantly bringing underprivileged kids to the factory and introducing them to STEM projects, further inspiring them to pursue motorsport careers.

