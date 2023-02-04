“What FIA did was unnecessary” – Max Verstappen stands with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in Criticism of New Ruling

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen becomes the most recent critic of FIA’s directive on banning political statements. The Red Bull driver claims the measures taken by Formula 1 to maintain a neutral stance were “unnecessary”

Verstappen was present at the RB19 launch in New York. Red Bull launched their 2023 challenger, the RB19 and announced a collaboration with Ford from 2026 onwards.

Last week Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas expressed his opinion on F1’s statement ban. The Finn claims the sport shouldn’t curtail the freedom of drivers to express themselves. The Dutchman becomes the 2nd driver from the F1 grid to express his dissent on the topic

Max Verstappen disagrees with FIA Ban

Max Verstappen considers himself apolitical. The Dutchman feels it’s best to dodge tricky topics as he finds it difficult to manage along with his racing dreams.

But to express their opinion or not should be left to drivers says Verstappen. He added, “I think personally, everyone is different. Some people are more outspoken than others. I’m normally not so outspoken on that.”

“But I don’t think it is necessary, because in a way you are making sure that people are not allowed to speak anymore. Which I think we should be allowed. Some people will speak a bit more, some not, but it was probably a bit unnecessary.”

What is the FIA ban on political statements?

From 2023 onwards, Max Verstappen and other F1 drivers can be banned from racing if they express any political, religious or and personal statements without prior permission from the FIA. The FIA claims they have mandated the decision in order to maintain their stance on neutrality in racing.

The FIA has amended the sporting code after multiple drivers used the sport as a platform to express their opinions. Such as former 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton who wore T-shirts with ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogans in wake of George Floyd’s death.

Even Sebastian Vettel used the sport as a stage to raise attention to the plight of the LGBTQIA community in certain countries. And has also propagated messages about climate change.

