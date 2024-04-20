Lewis Hamilton Flaunts His Own $40,000 IWC Watch at the Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is a man of impeccable taste and his fashion speaks for itself. A very important part of his outfits is the watches he wears. In that regard as well, the Brit is a class apart as he is the brand ambassador of IWC Schaffhausen. He has a host of watches from the Swiss brand in his collection. They also make some watches in collaboration with him. Whilst some are custom-made to celebrate the seven-time world champion. Hamilton flaunted one such $40,000 watch during the 2024 Chinese GP.

Ranging between 35 to 57k, the IWC watches always match the style quotient of the Mercedes maestro. The Swiss brand created a unique piece to celebrate Hamilton‘s 5th championship title win in 2018. IWC created the one-off and named it Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Lewis Hamilton IW5029-08.

Originally produced back in 2013, the watch was part of the Boutique Edition and was limited to 250 pieces. The difference between the limited edition and the Hamilton edition was all in the dial.

The Boutique version was produced with red luminous markings and hands, and the same colored oversized crown. In the Hamilton edition, everything red was slathered in red gold.

The two have been in cahoots since 2013 and created a lot of timeless pieces. Mercedes is also part of the mutual brand building and has launched multiple collections with IWC. However, nothing comes close to the piece the Brit created in 2023 with the Swiss company.

The limited edition Lewis Hamilton IWC edition

In an exclusive with Watch Pro, Hamilton revealed how he wanted to make a custom watch. However, because of various constraints, it was proving difficult. On the 10th anniversary of their partnership, Hamilton created a timeless piece with IWC. It is called the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton.

Priced at a whopping $175,000, it was limited to 44 pieces, an ode to Hamilton’s F1 racing number. The idea behind the watch was to stand out but fit in places like the Met Gala the various award functions the Brit frequents.

This was his third special edition watch with the company. For this one, the Brit personally spent time with the IWC Chief Design Officer Christian Knoop and the team.

What’s so unique about the watch? Well, the 43.5 mm platinum case teal dial surely makes it a standout piece. However, it’s the 12 dazzling diamonds adorned on the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph that make it stunning and unique. Goes without saying Hamilton’s logo, the winged “V”, also adds to the charm. Too bad only 44 pieces exist in the world.