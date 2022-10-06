“We should stay calm and leave it to Mohammed Ben Sulayem” – Toto Wolff positive about FIA’s judgement regarding Red Bull’s $10 Million breach

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff says there have been enough comments about Red Bull’s budget violation and it must be left to the FIA.

Toto Wolff has been the most vocal critique of Red Bull’s Budget breach. The Austrian has requested the FIA to scrutinize their 2021 title rivals and take a fair measure if required.

The news around the F1 paddock has been that Red Bull has violated the 2021 Budget cap. The team have reportedly overspent the $145 Million limit set by the FIA by up to $10 Million.

Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner later clarified that the team interpreted the rules differently. This means the team could have found out a loophole in the Budget cap set by the FIA.

But team bosses have expressed their discontent regarding the breach by the team. Toto Wolff has even gone on to claim that even a minor breach would give the team an advantage for 3 seasons.

👀🍿 Strong words here re the Cost Cap breach rumours/investigations #F1 pic.twitter.com/QsEoKYQypW — Aarav (@_aarava) September 30, 2022

The breach could have played a major role in the controversial ending to the 2021 season. Where Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton in the last lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP to claim his maiden title.

Many F1 fans have called for a correction in the record books in order to punish Red Bull. But surprisingly, Wolff has requested fans and teams to stay calm and let FIA follow its’s due process.

It is unfair to punish Max Verstappen says Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff earlier claimed an open secret in the paddock that Red Bull has been “investigated for months.” But Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s advisor, has shrugged off his statements defamatory.

Marko took a swipe at Toto saying the Mercedes boss is unable to digest the loss in 2021. But Toto says he does not want to come anywhere close to making decisions on the matter.

He spoke to the Media ahead of the 2022 Japanese GP. And the Austrian clarified, “I tell you, I don’t want to be in the shoes of judges.”

“We stand absolutely 100% behind that submission” Christian Horner says Red Bull are confident they have complied with the cost cap 👇 pic.twitter.com/tJlGuMODOO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 1, 2022

The F1 community has been blazing with suggestions of stripping Max Verstappen and Red Bull of their 2021 title. But Toto Wolff says it would be unfair to punish a driver for the actions of it’s team.

Wolff says, “To judge on those drivers racing their guts out to be on top, there are decisions that the team takes they are not involved in. But still, in the end, you sit in a car that’s maybe on steroids.”

Toto Wolff confident in FIA decisions

There has been a lot of chatter in the F1 paddock regarding Red Bull’s breach. And Toto Wolff believes all the Team bosses and drivers must now remain calm and let FIA do their process.

He said, “I think that team bosses have already commented much too much. Because obviously we have been asked the questions.”

Red Bull could be handed a $25,000 fine for a minor breach in the cost cap. But based on their violations, Red Bull could also see a points loss from their 2022 tally, reduced wind tunnel time and so on.

🗣️ “Transparency is always very important” Lewis Hamilton feels that F1 needs to be transparent with regards to any cost cap breaches. pic.twitter.com/9JK2G0jlbT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 6, 2022

Toto would be glad to hear if Red Bull loses their 2021 title. This would mean Lewis Hamilton will be awarded his record Breaking 8th title. But the Mercedes boss wants to leave that to the FIA.

He said, “I think we should probably also calm everything down and leave it to Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his structure to say ‘this is actually the situation with the finances.”

The FIA says it’s “a long and complex process”, which it clearly is, and it’s important it gets it right. But this was it’s own deadline that it set, and then went silent on, before moving after missing it. On that basis, don’t take Monday as gospel, either #F1 https://t.co/wXKURafuyB — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 5, 2022

The FIA were to issue the compliance certificates to teams ahead of the Japanese GP. But in a statement posted yesterday, they will be issuing them on October 10th. And we will finally hear the final decision regarding the infringement, if any, by Red Bull.

