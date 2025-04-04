mobile app bar

What Happened to Jack Doohan at Japanese GP FP2? Did He Suffer Any Injury?

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
7 Jack Doohan AUS, BWT Alpine F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 13, 2025 in Melbourne

7 Jack Doohan AUS, BWT Alpine F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 13, 2025 in Melbourne | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Jack Doohan suffered a horror crash during the second practice session (FP2) in Suzuka, raising concerns over his well-being and leaving the paddock holding its breath.

Doohan was traveling at a speed of 300 kmph (186 mph) on the main straight of the circuit and lost control of his Alpine at the first turn, spinning and hitting the barriers, resulting in what appeared to be a huge shunt.

Almost instantly, Josh Peckett, Doohan’s race engineer, asked him if he was okay. But the Australian driver did not respond as quickly, which added to the concerns. Doohan eventually responded, stating he was fine, but couldn’t get out of the car until he received help.

The FIA’s medical team arrived on site to get him away from the crash, and it soon became evident that he suffered a huge blow. Doohan was holding his back as he gingerly walked toward the medical car, and also kept his right arm away from the medics, indicating another potential injury.

Alpine is yet to make a statement revealing the true extent of his potential injuries, but F1 TV’s Laura Winter reported that his checkup was just precautionary and that he was okay.

That said, it leaves Doohan in a very difficult position with Alpine.

Doohan’s difficult start to life in F1

Doohan had been an Alpine reserve driver for almost two years before finally getting his call-up from the Enstone-based outfit for 2025. But even before making his debut, he was under pressure, largely due to the arrival of Franco Colapinto.

The former Williams junior, backed by major Argentine sponsors, reportedly joined Alpine as a potential replacement in case Doohan failed to impress. Some reports even suggested that the Aussie had only signed a six-race deal.

Unfortunately, the first two races of that stint haven’t gone according to plan. He suffered a major crash in Australia and finished outside the points in China, raising questions over his potential to deliver at the pinnacle of motorsport.

While his FP2 crash in Suzuka was significant, it doesn’t change the fact that Alpine will now have to spend a considerable amount to repair the car ahead of qualifying and the race. That only adds to the pressure on Doohan to deliver a meaningful result this weekend.

One driver has already been demoted after just two races into the season—Liam Lawson, who was dropped from Red Bull to Racing Bulls. Doohan will be desperate not to become the second.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these