What Happened to Jack Doohan at Japanese GP FP2? Did He Suffer Any Injury?

Jack Doohan suffered a horror crash during the second practice session (FP2) in Suzuka, raising concerns over his well-being and leaving the paddock holding its breath.

Doohan was traveling at a speed of 300 kmph (186 mph) on the main straight of the circuit and lost control of his Alpine at the first turn, spinning and hitting the barriers, resulting in what appeared to be a huge shunt.

A sizeable crash for Jack Doohan in FP2 He is OK and out of the car#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/uCDCUcGKcy — Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2025

Almost instantly, Josh Peckett, Doohan’s race engineer, asked him if he was okay. But the Australian driver did not respond as quickly, which added to the concerns. Doohan eventually responded, stating he was fine, but couldn’t get out of the car until he received help.

The FIA’s medical team arrived on site to get him away from the crash, and it soon became evident that he suffered a huge blow. Doohan was holding his back as he gingerly walked toward the medical car, and also kept his right arm away from the medics, indicating another potential injury.

Alpine is yet to make a statement revealing the true extent of his potential injuries, but F1 TV’s Laura Winter reported that his checkup was just precautionary and that he was okay.

Alpine to F1TV: Jack is OK, he is going through the assessments [at the medical centre], all precautionary. He is OK. — sim (@simsgazette) April 4, 2025

That said, it leaves Doohan in a very difficult position with Alpine.

Doohan’s difficult start to life in F1

Doohan had been an Alpine reserve driver for almost two years before finally getting his call-up from the Enstone-based outfit for 2025. But even before making his debut, he was under pressure, largely due to the arrival of Franco Colapinto.

The former Williams junior, backed by major Argentine sponsors, reportedly joined Alpine as a potential replacement in case Doohan failed to impress. Some reports even suggested that the Aussie had only signed a six-race deal.

Unfortunately, the first two races of that stint haven’t gone according to plan. He suffered a major crash in Australia and finished outside the points in China, raising questions over his potential to deliver at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Aussie Jack Doohan has crashed on the first lap in Melbourne.#F1 #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/A84RjqJB6H — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) March 16, 2025

While his FP2 crash in Suzuka was significant, it doesn’t change the fact that Alpine will now have to spend a considerable amount to repair the car ahead of qualifying and the race. That only adds to the pressure on Doohan to deliver a meaningful result this weekend.

One driver has already been demoted after just two races into the season—Liam Lawson, who was dropped from Red Bull to Racing Bulls. Doohan will be desperate not to become the second.