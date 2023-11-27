“For F*** Sake” – Charles Leclerc Gets Denied to Enjoy the Last Race of the Season by His Engineer

Charles Leclerc did not have a season to remember in 2023. To end it on a happy note, he was looking forward to sealing P2 for Ferrari in the standings. However, Mercedes managed to hold on to the spot and upon failing, Leclerc chose a different path to end the underwhelming season. Sadly enough, the Monegasque was not allowed to follow his heart.

Leclerc asked his race engineer Xavier Padros if he could do donuts since this was the last race of the season. Replying to this, Xavi said, “No burnouts please. Straight to the grid.”

The Monegasque driver was not amused at this response. He went on to share his frustration on the radio as per Ferrari News on X. He erupted, “Arghhhh, not even this for f*ck sake.” Notably, Ferrari and Xavi has their reasons for not allowing Leclerc to do the donuts. This is because according to Ted Kravitz, Ferrari will need the gearbox for rookies’ test on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the Monegasque’s wish remains unfulfilled unlike Max Verstappen, who got the opportunity to do donuts with his RB-19. As for Leclerc, the 26-year-old would want to look forward to next season already.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc hope to bounce back in 2024

After spending an underwhelming year with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari would look to turn things around when F1 returns in Bahrain in February next year. That includes going back on top and contest for victories, something they last did in the start of 2022.

Sainz was the only non Red Bull driver to win a race this season, but it isn’t enough to satisfy the outfit. The Maranello-based team along with Leclerc wants to get back to winning ways and contest for both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships.

Keeping this in mind, Fred Vasseur and his team are looking forward to bringing a brand-new concept to their 2024 F1 challenger. After the SF-23 failed to make a mark and instill fear among rivals, it is high time the engineers back in Maranello decide to up their game and live up to their name.

All in all, Ferrari finished the 2023 F1 season in P3, a place below their 2022 standing. Charles Leclerc claimed P5 with 206 points, [drawn with Fernando Alonso on identical points] and Carlos Sainz took P7 with 200 points to his name.