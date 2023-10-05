“What Happens When We Get Divorced?”: Christian Horner’s Wife Geri Halliwell Answered the Question With $178,100

Christian Horner and the popular ‘Spice Girl’, Geri Halliwell, have been married for eight years now. The ‘Raining Men’ singer, however, saw another long-term commitment break off long before dating the Red Bull team boss, which was the end of the famous girl group. Despite Geri Halliwell leaving the band in the late 1990s, the rest of the band got together to celebrate Geri’s 50th birthday.

And because of the recent peace, it was simple to forget that Geri was the first member of the band to depart before deciding to go solo in 1998. She cited “the differences between the girls,” which made her feel like she didn’t “belong to the group,” as the reason she exited the band. However, now the ‘Raining Men’ singer has put the turmoil behind, and she recently shared details about her life after quitting the girl band in a new Vogue YouTube video.

What happened after Geri Halliwell’s divorce from Spice Girls?

Following her departure from the girl group, Geri set a record for the most British solo female number ones. Prior to reuniting with the group in 2007, she had sold over 15 million records. Even though she left the band years ago, the pop artist recently opened up in a Vogue interview about her initial feelings.

Helliwell was in her mid-20s when she left the band, which she claims is the sole factor in her lack of communication. The 51-year-old experienced feelings similar to a divorce.

While explaining it in her own words, Geri Spice said, “When I left the Spice Girls at the time in bear in mind I’m only, I’m only like 20, mid-20s and I don’t have the skill sets to communicate. It just was I didn’t like confrontation. It was like a divorce. What Happens When We Get Divorced?”

Later, Helliwell spoke of the emotions one experiences following a divorce. Stating that some cut their own hair while others sell everything, she chose the second option. At the 1997 Brit Awards, Geri Halliwell donned a Union Jack-inspired dress. The front of that minidress had the Union Jack and a flag of the United Kingdom. To commemorate her divorce from the group, Halliwell held a charity auction and sold it for a staggering $178,100.

Geri’s associations with the old Girl Power image were over, thanks to the Sotheby’s sale. Halliwell desired that all proceeds from the sale go to the organization Sargent Cancer Care for Children.

Some closed ones missed Geri Halliwell-Christian Horner wedding

Geri Halliwell eventually met the love of her life after a string of failed relationships. In 2015, Spice Girl wed Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. On their special day, the bride and groom shone brighter than anything. Horner didn’t appear any less glamorous than Geri did in her white backless outfit.

According to the Daily Mail, the Guest began to show up gradually. Only Halliwell’s co-star Emma Bunton and her partner, Jade Jones, attended the wedding from the Spice Girls. In addition, it was revealed that the groom’s parents would not be there on their son’s special day. When Horner ended his 14-year marriage to Beverley Allen, his parents were horrified. This forced his parents to miss the couple’s wedding.

The pair is currently happy with their married life and parenting their two kids in Britain. While Halliwell has kept herself out of the limelight, Horner is often spotted in the paddock and will be seen in Qatar this weekend.