“I Don’t Wanna Do It Anymore”: After 10 Years of Loyalty to Red Bull, Calum Nicholas Wants to Quit

Last year, Formula 1 increased its calendar to a record-breaking 24 races, and the 2025 season is going to retain that championship structure. But the physical toll of racing across the world this extensively has prompted Red Bull man Calum Nicholas to dabble with the thoughts of calling it quits on his F1 career.

Speaking on the Road to Success podcast, the British technician revealed that the work of an F1 team crew isn’t just limited to the 24 race weekends. Rather, the team also has to work during testing schedules and filming days all throughout the year.

The consequence of this is the fact that Nicholas spends more time with his Red Bull colleagues than with his partner and daughter, something he dislikes immensely. “I don’t want to do it anymore,” he admits as a result.

“I mean, look at it this season, you know, by the time you’ve done pre-season testing, the old tire tests in the middle, and the Abu Dhabi test at the end of the season, you’re away for the best part — 200 days a year,” he explained.

But the amount of time he spends with his teammates has also helped him cope with the sacrifices he has had to make. For instance, he narrated a time when his daughter’s birthday clashed with the Brazilian GP weekend and it was his Red Bull colleagues that lifted his spirits.

F1 may have to introduce rotational squads in the future

The 24-race calendar is an experiment the Formula One Management and the FIA have tried with the view of expanding the calendar to even 25 or 26 races in the foreseeable future. But Nicholas highlights the perils of such a schedule, especially on the human body and mind.

The race calendar is also split between multiple continents, and the constant change in time zones is something that bothers F1 crews a lot. “In particular, when I fly east, so when I come home from America or whatever, that’s every time. It puts me down for a day,” Nicholas reveals whilst explaining how he gets massively jet-lagged.

Nicholas, who works as a Senior Power Unit Assembly Technician at Red Bull, also touched upon rotational squads in F1. McLaren have implemented this last season to cope with the extensive racing schedule, and Nicholas believes every team will start a similar initiative if things keep going in the same direction.