Oscar Piastri’s Australian Heritage Has Caused “Heated Discussions” With Lando Norris and GF Lily

Like a few Australians, Oscar Piastri too faces a sort of cultural disconnect in Europe and the UK. Given he had to be there for most of the year due to his F1 commitments, the McLaren driver has gotten into arguments due to his Aussie slang. A couple of these debates have been with his teammate, Lando Norris. However, the latest one was with his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer. Piastri struggles in the UK because of the stark contrast between British English and Australian English.

Piastri first gave context on his debate with Norris, beside Zneimer in a video posted by BuzzFeed UK. The couple were discussing the contrast and who among the Brits and Aussies speaks better English, given that Zneimer is British.

Piastri stated, “So this is an absolute classic to start with thongs. I’ve had this debate with Lando as well where we had quite a heated discussion.” To this, Zneimer agreed to what Norris had to say, “In the UK we would call that a flip-flop.”

Naturally, Piastri knew how this slang contrast did not help his first impression in the UK. Zneimer then advised Piastri that he needed to watch what he said. The couple had several such debates across the video since there are vast differences between British and Aussie dialects of English.

While Zneimer agrees with Norris, the latter once did suggest Piastri to break up with her. The reason wasn’t anything serious. It was just that Norris got to know that Zneimer was a “pescatarian“.

Does Lando Norris envy Oscar Piastri and Lily Zneimer’s relationship?

Lando Norris broke up with his girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira, back in 2022. Since then, the Briton has been single. Therefore, probably he envies Oscar Piastri having a relationship with Lily Zneimer and may want his McLaren teammate to be single too. Nonetheless, it was harmless banter when Norris suggested Piastri to break up.

When Piastri told his girlfriend is a pescatarian – which is people who eat only fish and seafood, not meat, Norris was startled. The British driver then nonchalantly suggested Piastri to break up with her, and this got a very devilish, funny reaction from the Australian racer.

However, since Norris knows Piastri has a great relationship with Zneimer, he once also suggested the Australian to feature more publically with his girlfriend. The Briton was suggesting Piastri to appear on Love Island, which is a reality television show about prospective couples.