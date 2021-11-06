“What if no F1? Dutch TV expert!” – WATCH Sebastian Vettel candidly answer fans’ questions on the sidelines of the Mexico Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel wasn’t really a popular figure when he won four consecutive titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013. He came across as snobbish and shared fiery tense chemistry with teammate Mark Webber.

But over the years, after his stay with Ferrari and now racing for the iconic Aston Martin, Vettel has become a darling of the fan base.

He is regularly seen engaging with the F1 community, and also is a strong advocate of social issues attached to the sport. And all this without even being present on social media at all!

Vettel is also known for being witty with his answers, something he reiterated with this fun AMA (Ask me Anything) fan interview for Dutch media house Ziggo Sport.

The questions were diverse, with one person asking for his career choice if he hadn’t made it to F1. He gave two answers – one to make you burst into laughter, and the other one much more realistic.

The German also revealed his favorite movie and home racetrack, and expressed surprise when told he is an inspiration to young fans. Take a sneak peek below!

WATCH Sebastian Vettel x Fans’ AMA

