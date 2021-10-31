F1

“We cannot duck anymore”– Sebastian Vettel reveals why he and Lewis Hamilton are so vocal about global issues

"We cannot duck anymore"– Sebastian Vettel reveals why he and Lewis Hamilton are so vocal about global issues
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"We’re not exactly going to have dinner together" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sheds light on their relationship with championship rival Red Bull
Next Article
“Cade Cunningham really had the worst debut for a #1 pick since Anthony Bennett”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pistons rookie shoots an abysmal 12.5% from the field in his NBA debut
F1 Latest News
"He’s become a leader in a phenomenal team" - Lewis Hamilton in awe of Charles Leclerc; wants to race more with the Ferrari star in the future
“He’s become a leader in a phenomenal team” – Lewis Hamilton in awe of Charles Leclerc; wants to race more with the Ferrari star in the future

“He’s become a leader in a phenomenal team” – Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on…