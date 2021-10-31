“We cannot duck anymore”– Sebastian Vettel reveals why he and Lewis Hamilton are so vocal about global issues

Sebastian Vettel talks about why he and Lewis Hamilton are bringing global issues to the front by using the F1 platforms in the way.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel lately have been vocal about several issues. It irks a few, but others get inspired, but Sebastian Vettel thinks it’s important.

Speaking to the New York Times, Vettel reveals why he and Lewis Hamilton are so much into dealing with global issues compared to other drivers.

“Times have changed, and we cannot duck anymore,” said Vettel . “We cannot hide anymore behind the curtain of performance and professional interest.

“It cannot just be about how many points you collect, how many races you win. There are certain things in all our lives that are bigger than that and more important, and we have to take a stand.”

Vettel in Silverstone was seen picking up litter from the stands left by the fans. And during the US Grand Prix at the circuit of the Americas, he requested the fans not to throw the garbage during the drivers’ parade.

Sebastian Vettel think its important to act

The 34-year-old race driver has also asked F1 and FIA to accelerate their actions against climate change. He recently criticized them for doing too little to reduce their carbon footprint.

“For me, the priority is that whatever I choose to look at or do, it actually makes a difference,” said Vettel. “Even if it’s tiny, but it makes a difference. I believe in change by acting, not just by stating good things, and it’s much more important we act now.

“I appreciate not everybody has the possibility to change their lives because certain things come with certain costs, whether it’s time or money, but we all have our responsibilities, thinking what we can do and then applying change, even if it’s the smallest change.”

