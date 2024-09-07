What Is Grill the Grid F1 and Who Won Its 2024 Championship?

Throughout the year, F1’s official YouTube channel features a series of challenge videos called “Grill the Grid”, where drivers answer various questions. Each episode presents a unique set of challenges, and points are awarded for correct answers. At the end of the year, the driver with the highest total points is crowned champion.

The questions asked in this segment are always related to F1. It could be about the current grid or historical facts related to the sport. And there have always been moments that have stood out.

The 2024 ‘Grill the Grid’ championship had six episodes, and Oscar Piastri finished first, with 93 points to his name. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came second, scoring 88.

This season’s championship started with a ‘face mash challenge’ where the faces of current F1 drivers were combined and participants had to guess who they were. Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris won this round, but the Aussie was not too far behind.

Look at that SMILE! Oscar Piastri beams with pride as the 2024 Grill The Grid champion #F1 pic.twitter.com/CieOYfqOzJ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2024

The second round, where they had to name drivers from A to Z with over 100 race starts, was won by Piastri. In this video, he declared that he would become the Grill the Grid champion of 2024.

Round three – guessing iconic F1 pictures – was won by Williams’ Alex Albon, but Piastri won the subsequent round once again, becoming a favorite for the title. Verstappen got the next one, but Piastri winning the last and final round deemed his round two prediction true.

The 2024 championship brought plenty of fun moments, giving fans an insight into the drivers’ F1 knowledge and Piastri stood tall in the end.

Typically released mid-season to keep fans entertained, ‘Grill the Grid’ has delivered many iconic moments over the years.

Iconic Grill the Grid moments

One of the most iconic Grill the Grid moments took place in 2021 when Sebastian Vettel named every single F1 Driver’s champion in history. It helped him score 71 points (one for each driver) and win that year’s Grill the Grid championship.

Sebastian Vettel naming every F1 world champion in order https://t.co/TxCC8QbkZl pic.twitter.com/4uQePg7kyG —  (@vettelhistory) August 8, 2024

There have been embarrassing moments for drivers in the segment too. The year Vettel won; Lewis Hamilton forgot the name of the team with whom he won six World championships. Asked to name a team starting with M, Hamilton could only think of McLaren, as Mercedes lay forgotten.

Another driver who deserves a mention in the Grill the Grid ‘Hall of Fame’ is Daniel Ricciardo. Not just because of one moment, but because of his habit of making up answers, when he doesn’t know what to say.