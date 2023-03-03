What Is the Bahrain Curse in F1?- Why Lewis Hamilton & Co. Would Rather Finish Second

Ever since 2017, the dark cloud of the Bahrain GP curse has taken over F1. It refers to the misfortunate top step of the podium and falls upon the heads of drivers who win the GP. Usually, starting the season on top would set the tone for your championship claim, but not in F1.

In recent years, Nico Rosberg has been the only driver to win the first race and then win the championship. Eerily enough, after 2016, this has not been repeated. A new pattern developed, where the driver who won the first race of the season, is destined to finish second in the drivers’ championship.

History of the Bahrain GP curse

Over the last 6 years, the curse has played its part. It should be mentioned that the term coined has only developed in recent times as fans storm social media with the phrase. Before 2021, Australia hosted the first race of the season. However, that didn’t stop this widely infamous F1 myth.

In 2017, Sebastian Vettel put his Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Albert Park.

In 2017, Sebastian Vettel put his Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Albert Park. Hamilton had started in pole, but it was Vettel who claimed his first win in two years. As the season wore on, Hamilton won his fourth F1 title, while the German trailed 46 points behind.

2018 saw a similar turn of events as once again, Hamilton followed Vettel to the waving checkered flag in Australia. Two quadruple champions fought for their fifth title, but Vettel was shy of 88 points in this fight.

2019 and 2020 were the year of the Silver Arrows. But, you guessed it, Hamilton didn’t win either of the season openers. It was Valtteri Bottas who took the fall and was second on the drivers’ board for both those years.

In 2021, Hamilton’s four-year drought ended at the Bahrain GP. The Brit stood proudly on the first step of the podium while a worried Max Verstappen finished second in the pecking order. After a long and hard-fought run to break the curse, Hamilton failed and finished second. Last season, the cursed befell Charles Leclerc, who celebrated Verstappen’s DNF from the top step of the podium in Bahrain. At the Japanese GP later in the season, the victory was Verstappen’s who conquered his second world championship.

Now, we approach the 7th year. Although no team has shown its true colors in testing, the bets are on Red Bull. Will Max Verstappen take the win and break the curse, or will there be another, a contender in red, riding the wave of the curse?

Fans are worried as the season approaches

The phenomenon has become a part of the pop culture within the community, with many well aware of the repercussions of winning in Bahrain. Hence, as the season approaches, memes flood the internet in jest of the dark curse.

when you want charles to win in bahrain but remember the first race curse exists pic.twitter.com/CSHqJss3jS — clara (@leclercsletters) March 2, 2023

the drivers switching positions at the last lap of the bahrain gp because they they know about the first race curse and nobody wants to win pic.twitter.com/62HVMuiRE0 — 𝐉𝐊𝟔 (@formulakimmich) February 28, 2023

The driver winning the Bahrain GP next week knowing he would have to break the Bahrain curse pic.twitter.com/FLzCgVPdVH — G✨ (@notamusedd) February 26, 2023

Me if Max should not win Bahrain knowing the first race curse exists pic.twitter.com/u7vkNubmiR — Jo 🦡 (@itsIightsout) February 27, 2023

Many even hoped their driver would valiantly break the curse, taking both the win and the championship- all for the plot.

praying lewis wins in bahrain to break the curse, i think i deserve it pic.twitter.com/MdaLBHVMzH — rul ✶ (@hamilt44n) February 21, 2023

i don’t want charles to win bahrain bc i want him to be world champion but the petty voice in my head wants charles to win bahrain and win the championship so he’ll be the first to break the bahrain curse — julie (@leclercgasIy) February 20, 2023

The good news is Charles and Lewis might not win Bahrain, meaning they are safe from the curse. The bad news is, Verstappen is literally curse proof so it doesn't matter if he wins in Bahrain 😭😭😂 — Fatima (@fatimaijaz118) March 2, 2023

All eyes are on the first race of the season, then, with an intriguing pre-season test and the excitement of a new F1 season, we can only wait and watch to see if the curse strikes again.