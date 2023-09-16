Mick Schumacher Executes $900,000,000 Worth Plan B and It’s Not in F1

The door for an F1 return seems to have closed on Mick Schumacher, as the German is reportedly seeking a move away from the sport. The 24-year-old found himself without a seat this season after he parted ways with Haas last year following a disastrous few campaigns. While it seems unlikely that Schumacher will return to F1 anytime soon, he does seem to have a Plan B. According to a report issued by formulapassion.it, $900,000,000 worth Alpine has approached Schumacher for an opportunity to test their hypercar.

Schumacher could seek such a move after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that all doors seem to have closed on the former Haas driver for a potential return to the grid. Similarly, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel also said that his good friend will have to work incredibly hard if he is to secure a return to the sport since there are not many options that are available at the moment.

Alpine contact Mick Schumacher for a potential move

As per formulapassion.it, several German media have reported that Alpine’s interim team principal Bruno Famin contacted Mick Schumacher to test their Hypercar. Famin wants the young German driver to carry out a few tests for the team in the upcoming few weeks, as Alpine have confirmed that they will join the World Endurance Championship (WEC) next season.

The report adds that this is the second time that Alpine have contacted Schumacher. Previously, the French outfit approached him to partner with Esteban Ocon this season.

If the 24-year-old German does indeed eventually move to the WEC, he will follow in the footsteps of his father, Michael.

Prior to dominating F1, Michael Schumacher competed in endurance racing with Mercedes. Hence, while endurance racing could indeed be an option for Mick, there is also a possibility that an F1 seat could open up for him in the 2026 season, with German manufacturer Audi joining the sport.

Will Audi sign Schumacher in 2026?

Audi will join F1 in 2026, when they will replace the current Alfa Romeo side. According to a report issued by mirror.co.uk, the German manufacturer already has big plans in place for the future.

One of their plans is to recruit a German driver if possible. Since Mick Schumacher is arguably the only young German driver available, the 24-year-old has heavily been linked with Audi in the past few months.