What Is Unsafe Release in F1? Why Are Drivers Penalized for It?

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 in the pit stop during the Race of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Pit-lane drama isn’t something teams actively anticipate in an F1 race, but it can unravel a race weekend for someone having the outing of their lives. Mostly, it’s just slow stops that affect drivers. But sometimes, unsafe releases can also affect a race, causing accidents or triggering penalties.

Max Verstappen saw his Miami GP sprint race unravel because of the same.

The Red Bull driver, who came into the pits to change to medium compound tires after the Miami International Autodrome’s track started drying off, collided with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli on his way out of the box. The stewards wasted no time in handing Verstappen a 10-second time penalty as a result.

Max has received a 10 second penalty for this unsafe release…pic.twitter.com/LNLJl9lgz2 — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) May 3, 2025

But what causes these unsafe releases, and why do drivers get penalized for something that seemingly isn’t their fault?

When a car comes in for a pit stop, it’s the team’s responsibility to let the driver know when it’s safe to accelerate and rejoin the pit lane. They do this by checking whether there’s another car approaching from behind. If there is, the team holds the driver back, which can lead to longer stops.

While that’s not ideal for the driver, it’s still better than releasing them into the path of another car—something that constitutes an unsafe release.

Thanks to F1 drivers’ sharp reflexes, accidents are mostly avoided, but the risk of a collision in the pit lane still looms large. That’s why stewards take action against unsafe releases. In addition to time penalties (usually five or ten seconds depending on the severity), teams can also be fined.

Unfortunately, incidents like this can completely derail races for those involved. Antonelli, for instance, couldn’t even change his tires after his collision with Verstappen. He finished P10, out of the points, while Verstappen came home in P17.