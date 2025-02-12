Max Verstappen Remains Uncertain About Red Bull’s ‘Competitiveness’ Despite Fancying 5th Title on Trot

At the start of this decade, Max Verstappen established himself as the dominant force in F1. Since 2021, the Dutchman has secured four consecutive titles, but the intense battle he faced last season could signal trouble for his chances in 2025 and beyond.

In the second half of 2024, Red Bull experienced a sharp decline in performance. Despite clinching the title in Las Vegas with two races to spare, the 27-year-old managed just two wins in the final 14 rounds—a far-from-ideal ending.

Naturally, Red Bull must address the RB20’s shortcomings—which were mostly balance-related—with their 2025 challenger. However, Verstappen isn’t getting ahead of himself.

In an interview with CGTN Sports, Verstappen spoke about his expectations heading into the new campaign, which begins in just a month.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how competitive we can be,” he said. “From there onwards once you realize how competitive you are, you set a bit of a target but that’s too early to say [at the moment].”

Last season, Verstappen was praised for dragging the RB20 across the finish line with stellar performances in a struggling car. His early-season dominance—winning seven of the first ten races—helped him build a comfortable lead in the standings and ultimately secure the title.

However, heading into 2025, the Dutchman may not have the luxury of an early advantage. McLaren and Ferrari are expected to start strong, and even if Red Bull develops a competitive car over the season, it might be too late for Verstappen to mount a realistic title challenge.

Hence, the bookmakers and paddock insiders favor Lando Norris to take his maiden title in 2025.

2026 could be a make-or-break year for Verstappen

The general consensus in the paddock is that Verstappen’s title streak is set to end this season. However, with the 2026 regulation reset on the horizon, the Dutchman could soon find himself back in a championship-contending car.

From 2026 onward, Red Bull will partner with Ford in a works power unit deal for F1’s new era. While they have the potential to get it right, there’s also the looming risk of falling short.

If Red Bull fails to deliver under the new regulations, Verstappen could activate the exit clause in his contract, which runs until the end of 2028. With Aston Martin reportedly preparing a staggering $1 billion offer, the 27-year-old might be tempted to reunite with Honda and Adrian Newey in a bold new chapter of his career.