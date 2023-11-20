Helmut Marko Wants Max Verstappen to Become More Diplomatic in Fear of Upsetting Their Sponsors

Max Verstappen is known to be very straightforward and usually takes a no-nonsense approach when voicing his opinions. However, as per a recent report by GPToday, Red Bull patriarch Helmut Marko believes that the Dutchman should tone things down sometimes so that their sponsors do not get upset.

Following the Las Vegas GP, Marko said, “Max is always straightforward. He could perhaps have said things a little more diplomatically. But now he has made everything right. Max is not into PR stuff. But eighty percent of our sponsors come from here.”

Marko was referring to the criticisms that Verstappen had voiced regarding the Las Vegas GP. Ever since F1 reached Nevada for the inaugural edition of the Las Vegas GP, Verstappen had been very clear about how much he disliked the whole event.

He was extremely critical of the whole over-the-top arrangement and called the event 99% show and only 1% sports. After the practice sessions came to a close on Thursday, Verstappen even mentioned that he did not like the track layout.

The Dutchman also called out the Las Vegas GP organizers on their mismanagement of the FP2 session when fans weren’t allowed admission despite having tickets. When F1 offered the fans a $200 coupon as a token of apology, Verstappen claimed that he would have torn the place down if it were him.

Max Verstappen is finally happy with the Las Vegas GP

However, once the actual race got underway, the Las Vegas GP put on a spectacular show for the fans. After battling with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, the Red Bull star managed to claim his 53rd win and he was visibly quite ecstatic about it.

Following the race win, he was heard singing Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley on the radio with his team. Marko claims that Verstappen’s opinion regarding the Las Vegas GP had completely changed and the organizers must be happy with Verstappen now.

Lewis Hamilton also claimed how the race had changed everyone’s opinion of the track. He also hinted towards Verstappen’s 99% show comment and said, “All of those that were so negative about the weekend, saying this is all about show bla bla bla. I think Vegas proved them wrong.”