More Misery for Charles Leclerc as Ferrari Superstar Gets 10-Place Grid Penalty for Saudi Arabian GP

The 2023 season has started on a dismal note for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc. Leclerc started the 2022 season strongly with two race wins in three days but mistakes made by the team and himself put an end to his title challenge, as Max Verstappen coasted towards his second consecutive world championship win.

Everyone expected Ferrari to bounce back this season after their dismal conclusion to the last campaign, with a series of changes in the team management including Mattia Binotto’s removal and Fred Vasseur’s appointment. Unfortunately, they had a very bitter first outing in Bahrain two weeks ago with Leclerc being forced to retire.

“We definitely had the car to fight for the podium” Frustration for Leclerc after retirement denies him and Ferrari a top three finish#BahrainGP #F1 https://t.co/lO59qIRwky — Formula 1 (@F1) March 5, 2023

The reason behind Leclerc’s retirement was deemed a power unit problem but the extent was unknown. The Monegasque driver changed his control electronics ahead of the start of the Bahrain GP, but as it turns out, the new component’s failure was the reason he lost power. To make matters worse, he has to change the CE component yet again ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Why will Charles Leclerc get a 10-place grid penalty?

An F1 driver is only allowed the change their control electronics component once without getting a grid penalty. Leclerc saw problems with it during a practice session and qualifying in Bahrain, which made him get a new one before the race started. Well, Leclerc didn’t know then that even the new part would cause a problem and force him to retire.

⚠️ | Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia. The team will replace the Control Electronics in the car for the third time which means he has to take a penalty. #F1 #SaudiArabianGP — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 15, 2023

Now that he has to fit in new control electronics in his SF-23, the 25-year-old will be given a 10-place grid penalty when he takes to the track at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend. Leclerc will be hoping for a good qualifying session on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, because the best he can start even if he finishes on the pole, is P10 on the grid.

Is Leclerc’s penalty a dent in Ferrari’s title hopes?

It is still early stages in the 2023 F1 World Championship, but the signs aren’t good for the Tifosi. Red Bull decimated their rivals in the opening round to take home a 1-2 finish, but Ferrari weren’t even the second best team. Aston Martin surprised the entire F1 community by fielding the second fastest car on race pace, and Fernando Alonso capitalized on it by earning a P3 finish.

Leclerc’s retirement took away a podium for Ferrari and Carlos Sainz’s tyre degradation problems meant that he could do little to resist Alonso’s charge. Now that Leclerc will get a 10-place penalty in Jeddah, the Scuderia is set for an even bigger set back, since overtaking in the twisty and turvy streets of Jeddah is no easy play.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc will look to close the gap to Red Bull in the coming races, if they are to have any chance at winning their first championship since 2008.