What Sunglasses Do F1 Drivers Wear?: F1 drivers and their favourite shades to wear during the race weekends as some even have deals.

Formula 1 drivers are known for their iconic getups during the Grand Prix weekends. Not only do they wear some of the sports wears, but they also have some stylish sunglasses to dawn.

A few even have commercial deals with major companies, while even teams have some sunglasses companies sponsors. Thus, we get to see drivers all the time wearing those glasses so that a wider audience gets them to notice.

Therefore, the Sportsrush will list out which drivers wear which sunglasses. Moreover, we will talk about teams having deals with these eyewear companies.

What Sunglasses Do F1 Drivers Wear?

A few drivers on the top of the grid and with the most fan following have some fancy commercial deals, which obligates them to wear it whenever they get the chance. Meanwhile, a few teams also get their drivers to do the work.

Lewis Hamilton: Lewis Hamilton reportedly has a deal with Police, and collaboration like Police X Lewis Hamilton exists.

Pierre Gasly: The French superstar is among the most known names .in F1 currently. This popularity has sought him a Pierre Gasly X Hawkers Collection.

F1 teams and their sunglasses deal

Ferrari: The Maranello based team has a known partnership with RayBan. Sebastian Vettel when was with the team used to have a classic look with them.

McLaren: The pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo also own a version of McLaren SunGod sunglasses.

Mercedes: While Hamilton prefers to have a few pairs of Police sunglasses. The famous company has also struck a partnership with Mercedes.

Red Bull: Dita eyewear has a partnership with the Milton-Keynes-based team, and they get the current world champions Max Verstappen to flaunt it.

Aston Martin: The youngest F1 team also finds a fashionable deal with Oakley when it comes to eyewear,

Alfa Romeo: Meanwhile, going down in the F1 grid order, Alfa Romeo has a deal with Carrera Eyewear. The Italian brand is one of the most famous sunglasses companies in the world.

Haas: The only American team in the world also managed to get a partner in eyewear- Mau Jim, hailing from Hawaii. Now, established in Illinois.

