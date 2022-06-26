“What the hell are those guys doing on the race track” – 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg reveals the toughest battle he faced in his career

Nico Rosberg describes the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix loss to Lewis Hamilton as his toughest loss of the entire F1 career.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were in a battle for the 2014 World Championship supremacy. The Bahrain Grand Prix turned out to be one of the best wheel-to-wheel racing.

The German led the world championship with 43 points. He secured a win in Australia and a podium at the Malaysian Grand Prix previously. However, Hamilton was right behind in the standings and ensured to keep his teammate on his toes at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Nico Rosberg did a reaction video to his 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix which according to him is the toughest battle of his career.

The Wheel to Wheel drama at the Bahrain Circuit

The Mercedes duo locked the front grid with Rosberg taking the pole after an impressive qualifying session ahead of Hamilton.

Going into the race, Hamilton eased passed Rosberg on the first lap. Reacting to this particular stage, the German stated: “It is horrible to be on the pole and then get beaten on the line.”

Rosberg went into the race with the champions’ mindset of beating Hamilton fair and square in an easy way. However, too much to his surprise, the Briton was on another level throughout the race.

Nico Rosberg’s toughest career battle

The last ten laps of the race were the most interesting ones with Rosberg and Hamilton going wheel to wheel. The 2016 World Champion in the video reveals that Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche texted Toto Wolff regarding the driver’s performance.

In the text, Zetsche stated: “What the hell are those guys doing on the race track. Stop that now!” However, there was no stopping the two silver arrow drivers.

With fresher tires and a safety car, Rosberg thought of an easy win. Besides, Hamilton did not give up yet again and continued to fight to win the race eventually.

According to Rosberg, it is his biggest career battle. He concluded by stating: “That was the biggest battle I ever had and the toughest loss ever. That loss was proper to digest. After such a battle, I thought all the way, ‘I’m gonna win this. In the end, Lewis still managed to keep it together and win.”

